Domestic Sales of Fosun Tourism Hit A Record High during the Labor Day Holiday Seizing Recovery Opportunities Presented by the Leisure Tourism Market

HONG KONG, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fosun Tourism Group ("Fosun Tourism" or "the Group", Stock Code: 1992.HK), one of the leading leisure-focused integrated tourism groups, is pleased to announce that the Group's domestic businesses, Club Med resorts in China, Atlantis Sanya and Thomas Cook Lifestyle Platform achieved a further success during the Labor Day holiday. In addition, a number of core indicators recorded significant growth, including business volume, number of tourists, occupancy rate, average daily rate, etc.

According to the estimates by the data centre of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China, from May 1 to 5, 2021, the number of domestic tourists in China reached 230 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 119.7%, recovering to 103.2% of that in the same period before the outbreak of the pandemic on a comparable basis. The domestic tourism revenue amounted to RMB113.23 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 138.1% and returned to 77.0% of that in the same period before the outbreak of pandemic on a comparable basis [1]. Benefiting from the improved situation of the pandemic prevention and control as well as the continuous release of favourable policies, the willingness of the public to travel has accelerated during the Labor Day holiday this year, leading to a significant rebound of the tourism industry. This set a new record high for holiday travel since the outbreak of pandemic, showing an obvious sign of "retaliatory travel".

During May 1 to 5 in 20201, business volume of Club Med resorts in China hit a record high on Labor Day holiday after the outbreak of pandemic. Business volume generated from the five resorts operated in China has nearly tripled from 2020 on a comparable basis, an increase of 95% over the same period in 2019, and the average occupancy rate reached 87%. Since last year, Club Med resorts in China have launched various Amazing Family parent-child activities including Mini Olympic Game, which was enthusiasticly sought after by family tourists during the Labor Day holiday.

Following its successful attempt to set Guinness World Record for Largest Underwater Mermaid Show on April 28, 2021, Atlantis Sanya, which is owned by Fosun Tourism, ushered in hottest Labor Day holiday since its opening from May 1 to 5. The resort received a total number of 133,000 tourists, an increase of 34% as compared with the same period in 2019. Business volume increased by 201% year on year from 2020 and by 91% year on year over the same period before the pandemic outbreak in 2019. Atlantis Sanya was nearly fully booked for the three consecutive days from May 1 to 3, which delivered an outstanding result. The average occupancy rate of Atlantis Sanya during the Labor Day holiday reached 97%, higher than the average hotel occupancy rate in Haitang Bay[2]. Among them, Atlantis Sanya's single-day revenue reached its peak on May 3, outpacing the highest single-day revenue of National Day Golden Week in 2020. Atlantis Waterpark, the Lost Chambers Aquarium and Dolphin Island have received a total number of 65,500 tourists in five days. To enrich the content of entertainment during the holidays, the business hour of Atlantis Waterpark was extended to 8pm on May 1 to 3. More entertainment activities including the Slide Challenge, Atlantis Run, lantern lighting and dazzling fireworks show were introduced to attract a large number of visitors.

Albion, an asset-light destination operator under Fosun Tourism, had more than 700 rooms on sale during the Labor Day holiday in 2021, among which Albion Residence Haitang Bay in Sanya, Albion Resort Jinfo Mountain in Chongqing and Albion Hotel Quan Lin in Enping, Guangdong were fully booked on May 1 to 3. Destination accommodation businessesunder management grew by 172% as compared with that on May 1-5, 2020 and increased by 82% as compared with the same period in 2019 before the pandemic.

During the Labor Day holiday in 2021, the business volume of the Thomas Cook Lifestyle Platform increased by nearly 8.6 times compared with the same period of last year, and increased by 75% compared with the year before pandemic on a traceable basis[3]. Among them, Thomas Cook Sanya destination management company was officially opened on April 28, focusing on the local tourism services in Sanya. The business volume of C Theatre of Fanxiu in Atlantis Sanya during the Labor Day holiday in 2021 increased by 200% as compared with the same period in 2020 , and grew by 87.5% over the same period before the outbreak of pandemic in 2019.

Since the beginning of the year, Fosun Tourism has been actively promoting the implementation and development of new businesses despite the impact of the pandemic situation and preventional measures in some parts of the country. As of May 6, 2021, Casa Cook and Cook's Club, which were acquired by Fosun Tourism in November 2019, as well as their derivative resort brands have signed four management agreements in China, among which Cook's Club in Yaoshan, Guilin will be officially opened in the fourth quarter of 2021. Foryou Ski, Fosun Tourism's city-based indoor ski operator, will open three more stores in 2021 and currently operates seven stores in China.

Mr. Qian Jiannong, the Chairman and CEO of Fosun Tourism, said "The Labor Day holiday gave a boost to the long-distance travel and brought a larger scale of recovery than the Qing Ming holiday, evidenced by a significant growth of various tourism indicators. This directly reflected consumers' high enthusiasm and strong desire for consumption after the pandemic. Looking ahead to the second quarter, we expect a further release of consumers' pent-up travel demands, which will ultimately drive the overall recovery of the tourism industry and unleash the full potential in the domestic tourism market. Leveraging its outstanding brand power and product strength, Fosun Tourism will proactively grasp the turning point of the pandemic, focus on the demands for family vacation, strive for more market share, and enhance its brand reputation, thereby further strengthening its leading position in the industry."

Reference:

[1] China Tourism Academy (Data Centre of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism): http://www.ctaweb.org.cn/cta/gzdt/202105/356af7c0ae6c4515b21f86a08de51b93.shtml

[2] The average hotel occupancy rate in Haitang Bay was 87.64%. Source: http://lwj.sanya.gov.cn/wljsite/jrtj/202105/f990268a77e24035806a9560fa03a4bc.shtml

[3] Traceable basis: In the summer of 2020, the Group relaunched the Thomas Cook Lifestyle Platform, which was oriented to consumers in the form of Thomas Cook APP and mini program, and integrated the travel agency business of the Group's Foryou Travel and Kuyi.

About Fosun Tourism Group

Fosun Tourism Group ("Fosun Tourism" or "the Group", stock code: 1992), the world's leading leisure-focused integrated tourism group, was listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in December 2018. Fosun Tourism is the largest leisure tourism resorts group worldwide in terms of revenue in 2019*. Currently, the Group has three main business segments: Resorts, Tourism Destination as well as Tourism related Services and Solutions. In terms of Resorts, Fosun Tourism operates 65 all-inclusive Club Med resorts in more than 40 countries and regions. The Group acquired the Casa Cook and Cook's Club brands in November 2019 and manages hotels under these brands in light asset model; in terms of Tourism Destination, the Group develops and owns Atlantis Sanya, as well as the self-owned brand "FOLIDAY Town", currently Lijiang Foliday Town and Taicang Foliday Town are under construction; the Group owns one of the world's oldest travel agency brands "Thomas Cook", and operates the online "Thomas Cook Lifestyle Platform" in China and UK, forming an open internet platform based on quality vacation and life products.

Through the lifestyle proposition "Every day is FOLIDAY", Fosun Tourism seeks to infuse concepts of tourism and leisure into everyday living, and provides tailor-made, one-step solutions through FOLIDAY global ecosystem.

* Frost & Sullivan report, an international independent consultancy company

