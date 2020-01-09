Dolores E. Winkler Recognized for Excellence in Health Care and Finance

NEW BERLIN, Wis., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dolores E. Winkler is a distinguished biographee of Marquis Who's Who. As in all Marquis Who's Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are chosen from among a pool of the most prominent professionals and are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

With more than 40 years of professional experience to her credit, Ms. Winkler spent nearly her entire career with West Allis Memorial Hospital in West Allis, Wisconsin. Joining the hospital as a staff accountant in 1968, she progressed to chief accountant in 1970 and reimbursement analyst in 1978. Prior to her retirement in 1995, she spent one decade as the director of budgets and reimbursement with the hospital. Earlier in her career, Ms. Winkler held the role of accountant at the Curative Rehabilitation Center in Milwaukee from 1949 to 1960.

An accomplished health facility administrator, Ms. Winkler also contributed her skills to the Tau Home Health Agency in Milwaukee on the advisory council and the financial committee from 1981 to 1983. She has also been involved with a number of professional organizations, including the National Association of Accountants, in order to keep abreast of developments in the field. The national director of the Institute of Management Accountants from 1983 to 1984, Ms. Winkler later served as president of the Mid-American Regional Council of the institute, as well as for the Healthcare Financial Management Association.

Striving to succeed in order to make her parents proud, Ms. Winkler worked hard in grade school to get a scholarship to go to Messmer High School in Milwaukee. Discovering that she had a natural affinity for mathematics, she decided that she wanted to pursue a career in finance and accounting. Going on to attend the Business Institute of Milwaukee, she graduated from the institution in 1949. During this time, Ms. Winkler acted as the governor of Beta Chi Rho in 1948.

Outside of her professional path, Ms. Winkler has been an active member of her community and notably dedicated her time to St. Mary's Manor, a senior living community in South Milwaukee. Born in Milwaukee to Charles Peter Kowalski and Eugenia Anne Zamka, she has been happily married to her husband, Donald James Winkler, since 1951. The proud mother of one child, David John, she is also grandmother to one grandchild, Sarah Catherine. In her free time, Ms. Winkler enjoys traveling, photography and playing golf.

First recognized for excellence with a Follmer Bronze Award from the Healthcare Financial Management Association in 1980, Ms. Winkler was later presented with a Reeves Silver Award and a Muncie Gold Award from the association in 1986 and 1989, respectively. She was also the recipient of an Award of Excellence from the Institute of Management Accountants in 1989 and a Medal of Honor from the Healthcare Financial Management Association in 1993. Most recently, Ms. Winkler was honored with an Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award, having previously been featured in Who's Who in America, Who's Who in Medicine and Healthcare, Who's Who in Science and Engineering, Who's Who in the Midwest, Who's Who in the World and Who's Who of American Women.

