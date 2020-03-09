09.03.2020 23:01:00

Dollarama to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

MONTREAL, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended February 2, 2020, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. (ET).

Management will hold a conference call on the same day to discuss the results. Investors and financial analysts are invited to ask questions by using the dial-in number provided below. Media and the public may participate in the call on a listen‑only basis using a live audio webcast which will be available on Dollarama's website.

 

Call Details:

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. (ET)


Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r4pwob5f 

Dial-in number: (514) 392-1478 or (866) 223-7781


Webcast replay available online until March 31, 2021 by clicking here

 

About Dollarama

Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. Our 1,271 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Select products are also available, by the full case only, through our online store at www.dollarama.com. Our quality merchandise is sold at select, fixed price points up to $4.00.

Dollarama also owns a 50.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select, fixed price points up to US$3.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) through its 210 conveniently-located stores in Colombia, El Salvador and Guatemala.

www.dollarama.com 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dollarama-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2020-results-301020132.html

SOURCE Dollarama Inc.

