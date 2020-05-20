20.05.2020 00:45:00

Dollarama Confirms Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results Release Date and Hosting of Virtual Shareholder Meeting

MONTREAL, May 19, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama" or the "Corporation") will hold its annual meeting of shareholders online only, via live audio webcast, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (ET) (the "Meeting").

The Corporation elected to conduct the Meeting virtually this year due to the restrictions imposed in the context of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This measure is a proactive and prudent step to ensure the health and safety of shareholders, directors, employees and other stakeholders. All shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 16, 2020, regardless of geographic location, will be able to listen to the audio webcast, vote during the Meeting and submit questions.

Shareholders are invited to consult the 2020 Management Proxy Circular and other proxy-related materials, available on SEDAR under the Corporation's profile at www.sedar.com and at www.envisionreports.com/Dollarama2020, for additional information on how to attend the Meeting online and on the procedure to cast votes and submit questions, either before or during the Meeting. Regardless of whether or not shareholders are able to attend the Meeting via the live audio webcast, they are strongly encouraged to vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting.

Dollarama will also issue its financial results for the first quarter of Fiscal 2021, covering the period from February 3, 2020 to May 3, 2020, on the same day at 7:00 a.m. (ET). Management will hold a conference call after the Meeting to discuss the results. Investors and financial analysts are invited to ask questions by using the dial-in number provided below. Other interested parties may participate in the call on a listen-only basis via live audio webcast which will be available on Dollarama's website.

Annual Meeting

Details

Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (ET) 

Webcast link: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/DOLR2020



First Quarter Call
Details

Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. (ET)

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tb2jmt37


Dial-in number: 514-392-1478 or 1-866-223-7781


Webcast replay available online until June 9, 2021 by clicking here

About Dollarama

Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. Our 1,291 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Select products are also available, by the full case only, through our online store at www.dollarama.com. Our quality merchandise is sold at select, fixed price points up to $4.00.

Dollarama also owns a 50.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select, fixed price points up to US$3.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) through its 228 conveniently-located stores in Colombia, El Salvador and Guatemala.

www.dollarama.com 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dollarama-confirms-fiscal-2021-first-quarter-results-release-date-and-hosting-of-virtual-shareholder-meeting-301062208.html

SOURCE Dollarama Inc.

