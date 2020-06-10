|
Dollarama Announces Election of Directors
MONTREAL, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama") announced that the nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated April 29, 2020 were elected as directors of Dollarama at the annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.
Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
#
%
#
%
Joshua Bekenstein
177,936,264
83.90
34,143,430
16.10
Gregory David
200,286,924
94.44
11,792,770
5.56
Elisa D. Garcia C.
211,051,202
99.52
1,028,492
0.48
Stephen Gunn
205,778,902
97.03
6,300,792
2.97
Kristin Mugford
211,524,886
99.74
554,808
0.26
Nicholas Nomicos
183,964,281
86.74
28,115,413
13.26
Neil Rossy
207,332,020
97.76
4,747,674
2.24
Richard Roy
211,232,086
99.60
847,608
0.40
Huw Thomas
209,521,554
98.79
2,558,140
1.21
About Dollarama
Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. Our 1,301 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Select products are also available, by the full case only, through our online store at www.dollarama.com. Our quality merchandise is sold at select, fixed price points up to $4.00.
Dollarama also owns a 50.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select, fixed price points up to US$3.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) through its 232 conveniently-located stores in Colombia, El Salvador and Guatemala.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dollarama-announces-election-of-directors-301074064.html
SOURCE Dollarama Inc.
