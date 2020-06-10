10.06.2020 23:36:00

Dollarama Announces Election of Directors

MONTREAL, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama") announced that the nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated April 29, 2020 were elected as directors of Dollarama at the annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

#

%

#

%

Joshua Bekenstein

177,936,264

83.90

34,143,430

16.10

Gregory David

200,286,924

94.44

11,792,770

5.56

Elisa D. Garcia C.

211,051,202

99.52

1,028,492

0.48

Stephen Gunn

205,778,902

97.03

6,300,792

2.97

Kristin Mugford

211,524,886

99.74

554,808

0.26

Nicholas Nomicos

183,964,281

86.74

28,115,413

13.26

Neil Rossy

207,332,020

97.76

4,747,674

2.24

Richard Roy

211,232,086

99.60

847,608

0.40

Huw Thomas

209,521,554

98.79

2,558,140

1.21

About Dollarama

Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. Our 1,301 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Select products are also available, by the full case only, through our online store at www.dollarama.com. Our quality merchandise is sold at select, fixed price points up to $4.00.

Dollarama also owns a 50.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select, fixed price points up to US$3.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) through its 232 conveniently-located stores in Colombia, El Salvador and Guatemala.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dollarama-announces-election-of-directors-301074064.html

SOURCE Dollarama Inc.

