Dollarama Announces Election of Directors

MONTREAL, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama") announced that the nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated April 29, 2020 were elected as directors of Dollarama at the annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Joshua Bekenstein 177,936,264 83.90 34,143,430 16.10 Gregory David 200,286,924 94.44 11,792,770 5.56 Elisa D. Garcia C. 211,051,202 99.52 1,028,492 0.48 Stephen Gunn 205,778,902 97.03 6,300,792 2.97 Kristin Mugford 211,524,886 99.74 554,808 0.26 Nicholas Nomicos 183,964,281 86.74 28,115,413 13.26 Neil Rossy 207,332,020 97.76 4,747,674 2.24 Richard Roy 211,232,086 99.60 847,608 0.40 Huw Thomas 209,521,554 98.79 2,558,140 1.21

