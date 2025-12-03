Dollar Tree Aktie 3842664 / US2567461080
03.12.2025 12:39:01
Dollar Tree Inc. Reports Increase In Q3 Income
(RTTNews) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's bottom line totaled $244.6 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $232.3 million, or $1.08 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Dollar Tree Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $246.1 million or $1.21 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to $4.751 billion from $4.341 billion last year.
Dollar Tree Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $244.6 Mln. vs. $232.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.20 vs. $1.08 last year. -Revenue: $4.751 Bln vs. $4.341 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.40 - $2.60 Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.4 Bln - $5.5 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $5.60 - $5.80 Full year revenue guidance: $19.35 B - $19.45 B
