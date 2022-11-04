SMI 10'711 -0.9%  SPI 13'647 -1.0%  Dow 32'001 -0.5%  DAX 13'130 -1.0%  Euro 0.9883 0.4%  EStoxx50 3'593 -0.8%  Gold 1'630 -0.2%  Bitcoin 20'484 1.3%  Dollar 1.0135 1.0%  Öl 94.6 -1.0% 
Top News
Tesla-Fahrzeuge im Visier: Apple-Partner Foxconn will mehr als nur iPhones bauen
ApeCoin kaufen - diese Möglichkeiten gibt es zum APE-Handel
Starker US-Dollar: Jim Cramer erwartet Ende der Rally
Gigantische Enttäuschung: Metaverse Decentraland verzeichnet kaum Nutzer
Warren Buffett: So wurde das Orakel von Omaha zum Starinvestor
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.ch?
Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen


04.11.2022 01:02:00

Dole Sunshine Company Continues its Fight Against Food Insecurity -- Expands Nutrition Access Program to Merced, CA

Dole Sunshine Company continues to drive impact in underserved communities by bringing its Sunshine For All® Cities Program to Central California, partnering with local leaders and organizations to educate and provide access to healthier food options

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Dole Sunshine Company (DSC) continues to deliver on the Dole Promise to bring sustainable nutrition to all, today it announced the launch of the Dole Sunshine For All® Cities Program in Merced, CA – the third community to host this impactful initiative designed to bring nutrition access to those in need. To commemorate the beginning of the Sunshine For All® Cities program, Mayor Matthew Serratto has proclaimed today, November 3rd, as Sunshine for All® Day in Merced.

Merced Mayor Matthew Serratto declares November 3rd Sunshine for All Day to launch Dole's Sunshine For All Cities Program at the Boys & Girls Club in Merced.

Merced is located within the San Joaquin Valley in California, a region known for its rich farmland and fresh crop production. While the area is responsible for producing much of the state's agricultural bounty, Merced County's child food insecurity rate is more than 27%  – meaning more than 1 in 4 children in the area are experiencing hunger1.

Dole Sunshine Company believes that in order to improve access to food in a way that creates a lasting effect on the community, the challenge needs to be met with comprehensive solutions. To bring Sunshine For All® Cities to fruition in Merced, DSC is partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of Merced County to serve as the program hub.

"We're thrilled to partner with DSC to bring this program to our families," said See Lee, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Merced County. "Having spent many years working with disenfranchised youth in the area, I've seen firsthand how hunger can impact the wellbeing in the short and long term. I'm excited to see the positive effect the program will have on our club and beyond."

Mitchell Vanagten, longtime food access advocate and Executive Chef of Catering at UC Merced, will lead the kids' culinary and nutrition education program. "Education around good nutrition as well as shopping and preparing healthy meals on a budget is a critical component to creating systemic, lasting change," said Vanagten. "I look forward to getting in the kitchen with the Boys & Girls Club kids to instill knowledge and passion for cooking, using local ingredients paired with Dole's wide portfolio of good-for-you packaged fruits and juices."

As part of the initiative, the Dole Kids Cooking Camp will equip kids to navigate the challenges of food insecurity and nutrition education, with classes covering basic cooking skills, healthy recipe preparation, smart grocery shopping and meal planning tips. Beyond cooking classes, the program will eventually grow to include pop-up farmers' markets and Good Stuff Kiosks, a system of free-standing refrigerated food kiosks to be placed at Boys & Girls Clubs throughout the country that were announced at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health in September.

"Leveraging our resources and partnerships to support places like Merced is at the heart of our efforts to increase access to sustainable nutrition to 1 billion people by 2025," shared Orzse Hodi, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Americas, Dole Packaged Foods, LLC. "We look forward to seeing the program's continued and lasting impact on communities like Merced, Baltimore and Jackson."

The program, first introduced in Jackson, MS in 2020 followed by Baltimore, MD in 2022, has served over 30,000 families to-date with support from partners including GE Appliances, Bumble Bee Seafoods, Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation and more.

To learn more about the Dole Sunshine For All® Cities Program and its impact in Merced and beyond, visit dolesunshine.com.

About Dole Sunshine Company

The name Dole Sunshine Company is used to represent the global interests and combined efforts of Dole Asia Holdings, Dole Worldwide Packaged Foods and Dole Asia Fresh. Dole Sunshine Company is not an actual business entity and does not operate as such in any country or region. For more information on Dole Sunshine Company, please visit dolesunshine.com.

About the Dole Promise

In June 2020 Dole Asia Holdings announced The Dole Promise, with its three pillars around nutrition, sustainability, and the creation of shared value.

Better for People: Access to sustainable nutrition for 1 billion people by 2025, moving towards zero processed sugar in all Dole Packaged Foods products by 2025.

Better for Planet: Working towards zero fruit loss from Dole farms to markets by 2025, aiming for zero fossil-based plastic packaging by 2025. Working towards net zero carbon emissions in Dole operations by 2030.

Better for all Stakeholders: Dole will continue to positively impact all farmers, communities and people working for Dole – through its commitment to equal opportunity, living wages, and an ever-increasing level of safety, nutrition, and wellbeing. The company also seeks to advance human rights within the direct operations and supply chains by building a culture of transparency and accountability. The company also aims for a 50% increase in the value of its business by 2025.

About Boys & Girls Clubs Merced

The Boys & Girls Club of Merced County is part of one the largest and most impactful community organizations  across America. We set out to serve youth, their families, and communities through evidence-based youth development programs. We are a non-profit organization that is working hard to fill in the gaps for our youth and it is our goal that every child graduates high school ready for opportunities in the workforce, vocational trade, post-secondary education, and/or the military.

About Chef Mitchell Vanagten

Chef Mitchell Vanagten began his culinary career in the Bay Area as an ACF apprentice at the prestigious Menlo Circus Club, where he worked his way up to sous chef. He then further refined his skills at Sharon Heights Country Club in Palo Alto, and eventually took on his first Executive Chef role at ALZA Pharmaceuticals. He has been the Executive Chef Lakeside Catering at UC Merced since 2005. With an extensive knowledge of international cuisine, and 'farm to table' cooking, Chef Mitch is often called on for his expertise and volunteers for philanthropic causes both on campus and in the Merced community. The main focus of his efforts are hunger relief, healthy eating education, and local sustainable agriculture. 

[1] Merced County Food Bank

Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, a subsidiary of Dole International Holdings, is a leader in sourcing, processing, distributing and marketing fruit products and healthy snacks throughout the world. Dole markets a full line of canned, jarred, cup, frozen and dried fruit products and is an innovator in new forms of packaging and processing fruits and vegetables. For more information please visit Dole.com. (PRNewsFoto/Dole Packaged Foods, LLC)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dole-sunshine-company-continues-its-fight-against-food-insecurity----expands-nutrition-access-program-to-merced-ca-301668503.html

SOURCE Dole Sunshine Company

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

03.11.22 Meta kann Probleme nicht lösen
03.11.22 Julius Bär: u.a. 13.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) mit Lock-In auf Eli Lilly & Co, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
03.11.22 Vontobel: derimail - BRC mit 24.00% p.a. auf Alcon, Idorsia, Novartis und 50% Barriere
03.11.22 UN-Klimakonferenz - Voll im Wind / Temenos - Ruhe nach dem Sturm
03.11.22 Marktüberblick: Vonovia nach Rating-Absenkung unter Druck
03.11.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
03.11.22 SMI weiter recht stabil
01.11.22 Risikomanagement an der Börse mit dem Finanzwesir | BX Swiss TV
28.10.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse
28.10.22 DAX – Tag nach dem EZB-Zinsentscheid
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'096.34 19.79 5SSMCU
Short 11'351.36 13.53 BMSSMU
Short 11'766.01 8.80 DPSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'710.59 03.11.2022 17:31:35
Long 10'266.64 19.79 5SSMWU
Long 10'035.92 13.97 APSSMU
Long 9'609.50 8.98 BDSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zur Rose-Aktie im Sinkflug: Weiterer Rückschlag bei E-Rezept Einführung in Deutschland
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger springt am Donnerstagnachmittag hoch
Fed-Zinsentscheid verunsichert die Anleger: Wall Street beendet Handel schwächer -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich niedriger
Credit Suisse-Aktie verliert leicht: Zurückgekaufte Aktien sollen für Mitarbeiterbeteiligung verwendet werden
Geberit-Aktie unter Druck: Geberit kann Umsatz steigern - Analystenerwartungen aber klar verfehlt
PayPal-Aktie nachbörslich zweistellig tiefer: PayPal mit Umsatzplus - Weniger Gewinn
Moderna-Aktie fällt an der NASDAQ: Moderna verfehlt im dritten Quartal die Erwartungen
Ausblick: Barrick Gold veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Fortinet verkündete Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Gigantische Enttäuschung: Metaverse Decentraland verzeichnet kaum Nutzer

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.