Dole Makes Moves Toward Zero Waste Goal As Repurposed Pineapple Leaves Find Their Way To Global Lifestyle Brands

SINGAPORE, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dole Sunshine Company today announced its partnership with Ananas Anam, the London-based company behind Piñatex®, an innovative, vegan and natural alternative to leather made from sustainably sourced pineapple leaf fibres. Through the collection and extraction of fibre from pineapple leaves from its farms in Philippines, one of the largest pineapple plantations in the world, Dole is not only taking another step toward its Promise of zero fruit loss by 2025 but is also contributing to a world where sustainable material alternatives are becoming increasingly important as global lifestyle brands look for these alternatives for their products.

Dole, which launched its six-prong Promise in June 2020, is committed to making an immediate and lasting impact when it comes to food waste, eliminating processed sugar and plastics, and improving nutrition access globally. In addition to its partnership with Ananas Anam, Dole is working towards a more circular economy and finding new packaging solutions for its products to reduce not only food waste, but plastics overall.

"At Dole, we believe purpose – and therefore our Promise – must permeate everything we do to address these global challenges head on. Addressing food waste is absolutely important to us, as it is connected to our business and our lives in so many ways," said Pier-Luigi Sigismondi, global president, Dole Sunshine Company. "I believe to create tangible solutions and real systemic change to address this issue, we need to converge our purpose with creativity, innovation, and technology. Our partnership with Ananas Anam coupled with global lifestyle brands' use of this innovation truly bring this convergence to life in a new way."

Through this partnership, Ananas Anam's Piñatex® is made of ﬁber extracted from Dole's harvested pineapple plant leaves, which when dried and processed create a non-woven mesh to form the base of the sustainable material. The use of the pineapple leaf fiber also presents the opportunity to build a scalable commercial industry for developing farming communities and livelihood improvement for small scale cooperatives / growers. See partnership video here.

"At Ananas Anam, we aim at meeting the challenges of our times by developing innovative products in which commercial success is integrated with, and promotes, social, ecological and cultural development. By connecting on a deep level with the people we work with, we build ecosystems that are bound together, symbiotically grow together in order to bring about positive changes into the world", said Dr Carmen Hijosa, Founder and Chief Creative & Innovation Officer at Ananas Anam.

"Through our partnership with Dole, our entity in the Philippines will access a much larger volume of pineapple leaf fibres, to meet the ever-increasing demand for Piñatex® not only in fashion, but also in the upholstery and automotive sectors. Working closely with Dole's teams on the ground will help us to create a wider positive social impact among farming communities and to continuously reduce our environmental footprint by valorising waste at scale", said Melanie Broye-Engelkes, CEO of Ananas Anam.

Piñatex® has been used by global lifestyle brands including Nike, Hugo Boss, H&M, Paul Smith and the Hilton Hotel London Bankside for the world's first vegan suite.

About Ananas Anam

London-based Ananas Anam is a B-Corp™ certified company responsible for developing innovative plant-based textiles disrupting the world of fashion materials and leading the way in sustainability. Their pioneering approach and progressive business model are driven by creative thinking, seeking out new ingenious technologies, and showing that ethics and business can be combined successfully. Ananas Anam's instinctive and heartfelt desire is to protect and nurture; thereby building a better future for people and planet.

https://www.ananas-anam.com

About The Dole Sunshine Company

The name Dole Sunshine Company is used to represent the global interests and combined efforts of Dole Asia Holdings, Dole Worldwide Packaged Foods and Dole Asia Fresh. Dole Sunshine Company is not an actual business entity and does not operate as such in any country or region. For more information on Dole Sunshine Company, please visit DoleSunshine.com or SunshineForAll.com/en/blog.

