18.11.2025 23:27:26
Dolby Laboratories Q4 Income Falls
(RTTNews) - Dolby Laboratories (DLB) released a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year
The company's earnings came in at $49.3 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $58.6 million, or $0.61 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Dolby Laboratories reported adjusted earnings of $96.3 million or $0.99 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 0.7% to $307.0 million from $304.8 million last year.
Dolby Laboratories earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $49.3 Mln. vs. $58.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.51 vs. $0.61 last year. -Revenue: $307.0 Mln vs. $304.8 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.79 to $0.94 Next quarter revenue guidance: $315 to $345 mln
For the full year of fiscal 2026, the company expects revenues of $1.390 billion to $1.440 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $4.19 to $4.34.
