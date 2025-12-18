Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
18.12.2025 02:35:38

Dolby And LG Electronics Launch LG Sound Suite Powered By Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

(RTTNews) - Dolby Laboratories and LG Electronics have unveiled the LG Sound Suite, a modular home audio system featuring the H7 soundbar — the world's first soundbar powered by Dolby Atmos FlexConnect. This marks a major milestone in home entertainment, extending Dolby Atmos FlexConnect into a new category of audio devices and giving consumers more flexibility to tailor their home audio experience.

Alongside the Sound Suite, LG will support Dolby Atmos FlexConnect across its latest premium TV lineup, including select 2025 models via a future software update. The technology allows users to connect wireless speakers to their TV and place them anywhere in the room, eliminating the need for complex wiring or precise placement.

The LG Sound Suite offers 27 speaker configurations, ranging from simple two-speaker setups to a full 13.1.7 channel home theater system. Configurations can include the H7 soundbar, up to four M7 or M5 surround speakers, and a W7 subwoofer. Dolby Atmos FlexConnect works with any TV when using the H7 soundbar as the lead device, and is also compatible with LG's 4K Dolby Vision-enabled premium TVs.

With this innovation, consumers can enjoy movies, shows, sports, music, and games exactly as creators intended, regardless of room size or layout. LG will debut the LG Sound Suite at CES 2026, taking place January 6-9.