SMI 11’483 -0.1%  SPI 15’135 -0.2%  Dow 38’462 -1.1%  DAX 17’961 -0.8%  Euro 0.9762 -0.5%  EStoxx50 4’965 -0.7%  Gold 2’335 0.1%  Bitcoin 64’021 -0.7%  Dollar 0.9109 -0.2%  Öl 90.1 -0.6% 
Helvetia-Aktie dreht dennoch leicht ins Plus: Helvetia 2023 mit Gewinnrückgang
Roche-Aktie im Plus: FDA hat Bluttest Elecsys Breakthrough-Status verliehen
Sensirion-Aktie stabil: Sensirion will Produktionsstätte in Ungarn erweitern
Gerresheimer-Aktie fällt dennoch: Operatives Ergebnisplus
RENK-Aktie profitiert: Positive Analystenstimme gibt Auftrieb
11.04.2024 14:16:40

DOKUMENTATION/Text zu EZB-Beschlüssen

Dow Jones Newswires sendet im Anschluss die Mitteilung der Europäischen Zentralbank (EZB) zu den geldpolitischen Beschlüssen vom 11. April 2024.

"The Governing Council today decided to keep the three key ECB interest rates unchanged. The incoming information has broadly confirmed the Governing Council's previous assessment of the medium-term inflation outlook. Inflation has continued to fall, led by lower food and goods price inflation. Most measures of underlying inflation are easing, wage growth is gradually moderating, and firms are absorbing part of the rise in labour costs in their profits. Financing conditions remain restrictive and the past interest rate increases continue to weigh on demand, which is helping to push down inflation. But domestic price pressures are strong and are keeping services price inflation high.

The Governing Council is determined to ensure that inflation returns to its 2% medium-term target in a timely manner. It considers that the key ECB interest rates are at levels that are making a substantial contribution to the ongoing disinflation process. The Governing Council's future decisions will ensure that its policy rates will stay sufficiently restrictive for as long as necessary. If the Governing Council's updated assessment of the inflation outlook, the dynamics of underlying inflation and the strength of monetary policy transmission were to further increase its confidence that inflation is converging to the target in a sustained manner, it would be appropriate to reduce the current level of monetary policy restriction. In any event, the Governing Council will continue to follow a data-dependent and meeting-by-meeting approach to determining the appropriate level and duration of restriction, and it is not pre-committing to a particular rate path.

Key ECB interest rates

The interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will remain unchanged at 4.50%, 4.75% and 4.00% respectively.

Asset purchase programme (APP) and pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP)

The APP portfolio is declining at a measured and predictable pace, as the Eurosystem no longer reinvests the principal payments from maturing securities.

The Governing Council intends to continue to reinvest, in full, the principal payments from maturing securities purchased under the PEPP during the first half of 2024. Over the second half of the year, it intends to reduce the PEPP portfolio by €7.5 billion per month on average. The Governing Council intends to discontinue reinvestments under the PEPP at the end of 2024.

The Governing Council will continue applying flexibility in reinvesting redemptions coming due in the PEPP portfolio, with a view to countering risks to the monetary policy transmission mechanism related to the pandemic.

Refinancing operations

As banks are repaying the amounts borrowed under the targeted longer-term refinancing operations, the Governing Council will regularly assess how targeted lending operations and their ongoing repayment are contributing to its monetary policy stance.

***

The Governing Council stands ready to adjust all of its instruments within its mandate to ensure that inflation returns to its 2% target over the medium term and to preserve the smooth functioning of monetary policy transmission. Moreover, the Transmission Protection Instrument is available to counter unwarranted, disorderly market dynamics that pose a serious threat to the transmission of monetary policy across all euro area countries, thus allowing the Governing Council to more effectively deliver on its price stability mandate.

The President of the ECB will comment on the considerations underlying these decisions at a press conference starting at 14:45 CET today."

Kontakt zum Autor: hans.bentzien@dowjones.com

DJG/hab/kla

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 11, 2024 08:16 ET (12:16 GMT)

Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über 3 abgestürzte Aktien:

❓Boeing
❓Pfizer
❓Albemarle

Gibt es bei diesen Aktien strukturelle Problem oder was sind die Gründe für die Kurseinbrüche?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

Inside Trading & Investment

13:07 Julius Bär: 8.30% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Galderma Group AG
11:33 Börse Aktuell – Traum einer baldigen Zinswende geplatzt
09:48 Marktüberblick: Dollar und Anleiherenditen im Aufwind
09:39 UBS KeyInvest: Kupfer – In der Schaltzentrale/Goldman Sachs – Auf dem Prüfstand
09:26 Die EU gegen Apple und was es sonst noch zu berichten gibt
09:09 SMI präsentiert sich recht stabil
09.04.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ABB, Kühne + Nagel, Sika
08.04.24 Fresh from the Trading Room: If you ain"t first, you"re last
Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Goldpreis auf Rekordjagd: Experte rät dennoch von Verkauf ab - Fortsetzung des Aufwärtstrends erwartet
Krypto-Experte hält Bitcoin für unterbewertet und setzt Mega-Kursziel
"Zweites CS-Desaster verhindern": Bundesrat ergreift Massnahmen - UBS-Aktie deutlich tiefer
DocMorris-Aktie dennoch tiefrot: Einlöse-App für E-Rezepte bereit für den Start
Barry Callebaut-Aktie springt hoch: Barry Callebaut kann Umsatz steigern - verdient aber weniger
Starke Überhitzung an den Börsen? UBS-Marktstratege warnt vor Kursrücksetzer - "Casinostimmung"
Roche-Aktie im Plus: FDA hat Bluttest Elecsys Breakthrough-Status verliehen
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger verzeichnet am Nachmittag Verluste
Givaudan-Aktie schwächer: Givaudan ist zum Jahresstart organisch stark gewachsen - ungünstige Wechselkurse belasten
US-Verbraucherpreise höher als erwartet: US-Börsen verlassen Sitzung in Rot -- SMI schliesst knapp im Minus -- DAX beendet volatilen Handel etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich uneins

