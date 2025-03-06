Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12'978 -1.0%  SPI 17'126 -1.0%  Dow 43'007 1.1%  DAX 23'179 0.4%  Euro 0.9577 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5'475 -0.3%  Gold 2'909 -0.3%  Bitcoin 79'326 -1.7%  Dollar 0.8845 -0.7%  Öl 69.7 0.4% 
Comet-Aktie stürzt ab: Gewinn in 2024 verdoppelt - Erholung aber weniger stark als erhofft
Februar 2025: Experten empfehlen Swiss Re-Aktie mehrheitlich zum Kauf
Anthony Scaramucci: Bitcoin wird 2025 ein 200'000-Dollar-Asset
Helvetia erhöht Gewinn 2024 deutlich - Aktie in Grün
thyssenkrupp-Aktie legt zu: Weitere Sparmassnahmen beim Autozuliefergeschäft
06.03.2025 15:04:43

DOKUMENTATION/Einleitende Bemerkungen von -2-

The Governing Council today decided to lower the three key ECB interest rates by 25 basis points. In particular, the decision to lower the deposit facility rate - the rate through which we steer the monetary policy stance - is based on our updated assessment of the inflation outlook, the dynamics of underlying inflation and the strength of monetary policy transmission. We are determined to ensure that inflation stabilises sustainably at our two per cent medium-term target. Especially in current conditions of rising uncertainty, we will follow a data-dependent and meeting-by-meeting approach to determining the appropriate monetary policy stance. In particular, our interest rate decisions will be based on our assessment of the inflation outlook in light of the incoming economic and financial data, the dynamics of underlying inflation and the strength of monetary policy transmission. We are not pre-committing to a particular rate path.

In any case, we stand ready to adjust all of our instruments within our mandate to ensure that inflation stabilises sustainably at our medium-term target and to preserve the smooth functioning of monetary policy transmission.

DJG/apo

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2025 09:04 ET (14:04 GMT)

Bayer-Aktie steigt dennoch kräftig: Bayer rechnet 2025 mit weiterem Gewinnrückgang - Stellenabbau
Neuer Schub für NVIDIA-Aktie durch KI-Cloud? So könnte NVIDIA seine Geschäftstätigkeiten erweitern
Nach Bitcoin und Ethereum: Neue ETFs für diese Kryptowährungen in Sicht
Sandoz-Aktie steigt leicht: Sandoz mit Umsatz- und Gewinnplus - Lizenzvertrag mit Avecho
Lufthansa-Gewinn bricht ein - Aktie legt dennoch kräftig zu
TecDAX-Titel Bechtle-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Bechtle-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verloren
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Diese Signale sind heute wichtig
SMI tiefer -- DAX fester -- Wall Street leichter erwartet -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen im Plus
Meyer Burger-Aktie unter Druck: Brückenfinanzierung verlängert
Anthony Scaramucci: Bitcoin wird 2025 ein 200'000-Dollar-Asset

Viertes Quartal 2024: Diese Aktien befinden sich im Depot des Fisher Asset Management
Im vierten Quartal 2024 hat Börsenprofi Ken Fisher mit seinem Vermögensverwalter Fisher Asset Ma ...
Bildquelle: IIstudio / Shutterstock.com
Breite Sektorstreuung: In diese Aktien investierte Top-Investor Stanley Druckenmiller im Schlussquartal 2024
Im Depot des milliardenschweren US-Investors Stanley Druckenmiller hat sich im vierten Quartal 2 ...
Bildquelle: TunedIn by Westend61 / Shutterstock.com
Elliotts Top-Aktien: So sah das Paul Singer-Depot im vierten Quartal aus
Mit seinem Hedgefonds Elliott Investment Management investierte Paul Singer, der sich einen Ruf ...
Bildquelle: Thos Robinson/Getty Images for New York Times
