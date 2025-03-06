|
06.03.2025 15:04:43
DOKUMENTATION/Einleitende Bemerkungen von -2-
The Governing Council today decided to lower the three key ECB interest rates by 25 basis points. In particular, the decision to lower the deposit facility rate - the rate through which we steer the monetary policy stance - is based on our updated assessment of the inflation outlook, the dynamics of underlying inflation and the strength of monetary policy transmission. We are determined to ensure that inflation stabilises sustainably at our two per cent medium-term target. Especially in current conditions of rising uncertainty, we will follow a data-dependent and meeting-by-meeting approach to determining the appropriate monetary policy stance. In particular, our interest rate decisions will be based on our assessment of the inflation outlook in light of the incoming economic and financial data, the dynamics of underlying inflation and the strength of monetary policy transmission. We are not pre-committing to a particular rate path.
In any case, we stand ready to adjust all of our instruments within our mandate to ensure that inflation stabilises sustainably at our medium-term target and to preserve the smooth functioning of monetary policy transmission.
DJG/apo
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 06, 2025 09:04 ET (14:04 GMT)
3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Intuit, Deutsche Boerse & Euronext mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Intuit Inc
NEU✅ Deutsche Boerse
NEU✅ Euronext
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ KKR
❌ Ares Management
❌ Blackstone
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|28.02.25
|Schroders: Bundestagswahl: Reformen nötig, aber was ist machbar?
|27.02.25
|Schroders: Die J-Kurve verstehen und Renditen auf Private Markets messen
|21.02.25
|Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - Februar 2025
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI tiefer -- DAX fester -- Wall Street leichter erwartet -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Donnerstag in Rot, während sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt über der Nulllinie bewegt. An der Wall Street wird mit einem negativen Sitzungsstart gerechnet. Am Donnerstag ging es an den wichtigsten asiatischen Märkten nach oben.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}