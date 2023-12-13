Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'189 0.3%  SPI 14'586 0.3%  Dow 36'757 0.5%  DAX 16'766 -0.2%  Euro 0.9465 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'530 -0.1%  Gold 1'995 0.8%  Bitcoin 36'943 1.7%  Dollar 0.8734 -0.2%  Öl 74.1 1.0% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Meyer Burger10850379UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882DocMorris4261528ABB1222171Lonza1384101Logitech2575132Tesla11448018
Top News
Bloomberg-Umfrage: Dann kommt es zur ersten Zinssenkung der SNB
Megatrend erneuerbare Energien zum Scheitern verurteilt? Darum gerieten die "Sauberen Energien-Aktien" unter die Räder
Tesla-Rivale BYD feiert in China einen neuen Auslieferungsrekord: Abstand zu Tesla vergrössert sich
Binance und Gulf Energy koopieren: Kryptobörse in Thailand geplant
RWE-Aktie höher: RWE ergattert japanisches Offshore-Windprojekt mit Partnern
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

13.12.2023 20:03:43

DOKUMENTATION/Begleittext zum Beschluss der US-Notenbank

Dow Jones Newswires sendet im Anschluss die Erklärung des Offenmarktausschusses (FOMC) der US-Notenbank zum Zinsbeschluss vom 13. Dezember 2023 im Wortlaut.

Recent indicators suggest that growth of economic activity has slowed from its strong pace in the third quarter. Job gains have moderated since earlier in the year but remain strong, and the unemployment rate has remained low. Inflation has eased over the past year but remains elevated.

The U.S. banking system is sound and resilient. Tighter financial and credit conditions for households and businesses are likely to weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation. The extent of these effects remains uncertain. The Committee remains highly attentive to inflation risks.

The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. In support of these goals, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5-1/4 to 5-1/2 percent. The Committee will continue to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy. In determining the extent of any additional policy firming that may be appropriate to return inflation to 2 percent over time, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments. In addition, the Committee will continue reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, as described in its previously announced plans. The Committee is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 percent objective.

In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook. The Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee's goals. The Committee's assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including readings on labor market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments.

Voting for the monetary policy action were Jerome H. Powell, Chair; John C. Williams, Vice Chair; Michael S. Barr; Michelle W. Bowman; Lisa D. Cook; Austan D. Goolsbee; Patrick Harker; Philip N. Jefferson; Neel Kashkari; Adriana D. Kugler; Lorie K. Logan; and Christopher J. Waller.

DJG/apo

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 13, 2023 14:04 ET (19:04 GMT)

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Top Themen: Zinsen & Inflation in 2023? BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Gast: Peter Siber

Top Themen: Zinsen & Inflation in 2023? BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Gast: Peter Siber
Heute zu Gast im BX Swiss Morningcall ist Peter Siber, COO, Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung bei smzh ag. Mit Peter Siber besprechen Investment-Stratege François Bloch, MBA/EMBA und Börsen-Experte David Kunz die Herausforderungen der smzh ag. Die Bankensituation in der Schweiz und erläutern den Unterschied zwischen Vermögensverwaltern und Finanzdienstleistern.
Ausserdem im Fokus aus dem BX Musterportfolio: Broadridge Financial

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Top Themen: Zinsen & Inflation in 2023? BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Gast: Peter Siber

Inside Trading & Investment

14:30 Aktivistischer Investor und die Baloise Versicherungsgruppe
13:36 Börse Aktuell – Kommt jetzt die Zinswende oder nicht?
09:21 Marktüberblick: Hannover Rück nach Kapitalmarkttag gesucht
09:15 Die Luft wird dünner
07:56 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Neue Bestmarken, aber…
12.12.23 Julius Bär: 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Societe Generale SA
12.12.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Amazon, Lindt & Sprüngli, Netflix, VISA
12.12.23 Top Themen: Zinsen & Inflation in 2023? BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Gast: Peter Siber
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'677.35 19.88 JASSMU
Short 11'921.68 13.86 CRSSMU
Short 12'354.98 8.98 13SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'188.91 13.12.2023 17:31:03
Long 10'778.65 19.70 SSRM3U
Long 10'521.61 13.69 SSOMUU
Long 10'070.43 8.84 AQSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger Aktie News: Anleger schicken Meyer Burger am Mittwochnachmittag tief südwärts
Selecta in der Krise: Selecta steht angeblich vor Verkauf - Offenbar keine Chance mehr auf einen Börsengang
Roche-Aktie etwas fester: Roche legt Studiendaten zu Kadcyla, Hemlibra, Columvi und Lunsumio vor
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Vormittag kaum bewegt
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger zeigt sich am Mittag freundlich
ams OSRAM-Aktie tief im Minus: ams OSRAM stellt vollständigen Finanzierungsplan vor
Vor den Notenbanken-Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX kann Gewinne nach neuem Rekordhoch nicht halten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen höher
Bloomberg-Umfrage: Dann kommt es zur ersten Zinssenkung der SNB
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Chaos rund um René Benkos insolvente SIGNA: Top-Manager Timo Herzberg wird wegen Verdachts fristlos entlassen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit