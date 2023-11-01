Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'518 1.2%  SPI 13'747 1.0%  Dow 33'111 0.2%  DAX 14'923 0.8%  Euro 0.9585 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4'092 0.8%  Gold 1'979 -0.3%  Bitcoin 31'429 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9091 -0.1%  Öl 85.4 -2.4% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Tesla11448018Logitech2575132ABB1222171Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Vor Apple-Bilanzvorlage: Stratege warnt vor "unheilvoller" Situation beim iPhone-Konzern
Ausblick: Ferrari stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Digital Assets im Portfolio-Kontext
Ausblick: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Fresenius SE legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
01.11.2023 19:03:47

DOKUMENTATION/Begleittext zum Beschluss der US-Notenbank

Dow Jones Newswires sendet im Anschluss die Erklärung des Offenmarktausschusses (FOMC) der US-Notenbank zum Zinsbeschluss vom 1. November 2023 im Wortlaut.

Recent indicators suggest that economic activity expanded at a strong pace in the third quarter. Job gains have moderated since earlier in the year but remain strong, and the unemployment rate has remained low. Inflation remains elevated.

The U.S. banking system is sound and resilient. Tighter financial and credit conditions for households and businesses are likely to weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation. The extent of these effects remains uncertain. The Committee remains highly attentive to inflation risks.

The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. In support of these goals, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5-1/4 to 5-1/2 percent. The Committee will continue to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy. In determining the extent of additional policy firming that may be appropriate to return inflation to 2 percent over time, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments. In addition, the Committee will continue reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, as described in its previously announced plans. The Committee is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 percent objective.

In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook. The Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee's goals. The Committee's assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including readings on labor market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments.

Voting for the monetary policy action were Jerome H. Powell, Chair; John C. Williams, Vice Chair; Michael S. Barr; Michelle W. Bowman; Lisa D. Cook; Austan D. Goolsbee; Patrick Harker; Philip N. Jefferson; Neel Kashkari; Adriana D. Kugler; Lorie K. Logan; and Christopher J. Waller.

Kontakt zum Autor: konjunktur.de@dowjones.com

DJG/apo

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 01, 2023 14:03 ET (18:03 GMT)

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Albert Warnecke – Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren?
Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren? Wie steht Albert Warnecke zur „neuen“ Assetklasse und wie kombiniert er diese mit herkömmlichen Investments wie beispielweise ETFs.
Diese Fragen beantwortet der Finanzinfluencer Albert Warnecke, alias Finanzwesir im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Albert Warnecke- Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10:18 Börse Aktuell – Herbstrally mit Verspätung?
09:42 Marktüberblick: BASF und Qiagen nach Zahlen gesucht
08:00 Netflix"s Massnahmen tragen Früchte
07:22 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Leichte Gewinne zum Monatsschluss
31.10.23 Julius Bär: 9.95% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Covestro AG
31.10.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus -8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf EMS-Chemie, Holcim, Sika
31.10.23 Leichter Stimmungsaufschwung
26.10.23 Albert Warnecke- Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren? | BX Swiss TV
23.10.23 26.Oktober 2023 bei Splint Invest: McLaren MP4/12c - historische Rendite p.a. der letzten 3 Jahre: 9%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 10'950.00 18.70
Short 11'171.95 13.66 SSFMFU
Short 11'592.14 8.84 DRSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'517.92 01.11.2023 17:30:00
Long 10'076.36 19.85 T1SSMU
Long 9'869.04 13.93 VSSMDU
Long 9'415.05 8.73 SMIFIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Euro über die 1,06-Dollar-Marke steigt - Auch zum Franken gewinnt der Euro
Roche-Aktie unter Druck: Roche-Studie zu EMBARK hat primären Endpunkt nicht erreicht
Rohstoffexperten sicher: 2024 wird ein starkes Jahr für Goldpreis - und Silberpreis
Geschäft wegen Nahost-Konflikt in Gefahr? So sind UBS und Julius Bär in der Region aufgestellt
ams-Aktie dennoch in Grün: ams OSRAM im dritten Quartal mit Ergebniseinbruch
Barry Callebaut-Aktie springt an: Barry Callebaut verkauft 2022/23 weniger Schokolade - Umsatz dennoch gestiegen
JPMorgan- und Goldman Sachs-CEOs warnen: Anleger sollten nun vorsichtig agieren
Vor Apple-Bilanzvorlage: Stratege warnt vor "unheilvoller" Situation beim iPhone-Konzern
Massenproduktion gestartet: Tesla drückt bei 4680-Batterien aufs Gas
BASF-Aktie steigt dennoch: BASF verdient weniger

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit