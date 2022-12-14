|
14.12.2022 20:04:41
DOKUMENTATION/Begleittext zum Beschluss der US-Notenbank
Dow Jones Newswires sendet im Anschluss die Erklärung des Offenmarktausschusses (FOMC) der US-Notenbank zum Zinsbeschluss vom 14. Dezember 2022 im Wortlaut.
Recent indicators point to modest growth in spending and production. Job gains have been robust in recent months, and the unemployment rate has remained low. Inflation remains elevated, reflecting supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic, higher food and energy prices, and broader price pressures.
Russia's war against Ukraine is causing tremendous human and economic hardship. The war and related events are contributing to upward pressure on inflation and are weighing on global economic activity. The Committee is highly attentive to inflation risks.
The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run. In support of these goals, the Committee decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to 4-1/4 to 4-1/2 percent. The Committee anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2 percent over time. In determining the pace of future increases in the target range, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments. In addition, the Committee will continue reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, as described in the Plans for Reducing the Size of the Federal Reserve's Balance Sheet that were issued in May. The Committee is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 percent objective.
In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook. The Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee's goals. The Committee's assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including readings on public health, labor market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments.
Voting for the monetary policy action were Jerome H. Powell, Chair; John C. Williams, Vice Chair; Michael S. Barr; Michelle W. Bowman; Lael Brainard; James Bullard; Susan M. Collins; Lisa D. Cook; Esther L. George; Philip N. Jefferson; Loretta J. Mester; and Christopher J. Waller.
DJG/apo
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 14, 2022 14:04 ET (19:04 GMT)
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Handel mit tokenisierten Wertpapieren – Next Level | BX Swiss TV
Zusammen mit namhaften Schweizer Banken (Credit Suisse, Pictet und Vontobel) bringt die Schweizer Börse BX Swiss die Abwicklung von Handelsgeschäften in tokenisierten Wertpapieren auf die nächste Stufe. Der Test wurde im Rahmen eines Proof of Concepts (PoC) der Capital Markets Technology Association (CMTA) durchgeführt.
Im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, erläutert Matthias Müller, Head of Markets & Services der BX Swiss, die Hintergründe zum Proof of Concept und diskutiert die Fragen:
• Warum die BX Swiss zu den ersten traditionellen Wertpapierbörsen gehört, die eine Zulassung zum Handel mit tokenisierten Wertpapieren erproben?
• Wie das Zusammenleben von traditionellen und digitalen Wertpapieren bei der BX Swiss in Zukunft aussieht?
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRuhiger Handel vor Fed-Zinsentscheid: SMI holt Verluste auf und schliesst fester -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel in Grün
Am Mittwoch schloss der heimische Aktienmarkt nach einem schwachen Start noch oberhalb der Nulllinie. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte bei Handelsschluss tiefer. Die Wall Street bewegt sich im Mittwochshandel oberhalb der Nulllinie. Die Börsen in Asien gingen zur Wochenmitte im Plus aus dem Handel.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}