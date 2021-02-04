DoiT International Recognized by Google Cloud for Excellence Serving EMEA SMBs

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DoiT International ("DoiT"), leading provider of a proprietary platform for public cloud optimization, governance, and expertise for Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services, today announced that it has been recognized by the Google Cloud team in EMEA as "SMB Partner of the Year" for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Founded in 2011, DoiT has been geographically poised to support its robust roster of EMEA-based customers and partners for nearly a decade. In 2020, DoiT significantly expanded its presence throughout Europe, setting up world-class engineering and sales teams in the United Kingdom and Ireland (UK&I), France, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

DoiT has been frequently recognized within the Google Cloud ecosystem for its sales and technical excellence, receiving the 2019 Google Cloud Reseller Partner Award for North America. The Company also recently earned a new Google Cloud Partner technical specialization in Data Management, adding to existing specializations in Infrastructure, Location-Based Services, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, and Cloud Migration. As a further testament to its growth and deep partnership, DoiT also recently announced a $1.5 billion multi-year target to deliver cloud services globally for Google Cloud customers.

"Supporting digital native companies is part of the DoiT International DNA," said James Moore, DoiT's Country Manager for UK&I and Israel. "Many of our customers start their journeys as small startups and are now robust companies consuming enormous cloud compute power. Nothing gives us more joy than to set up these customers for success as they grow and scale."

For UK-based SMB customers, Huq Industries (huq.io) and Pace Revenue, DoiT have been instrumental in providing significant cost reductions while improving their Google Cloud-based infrastructure. For Huq, the creator of innovative geolocation data products, DoiT helped build a powerful data platform to deliver near-real-time location data at scale, resulting in a 50% cost reduction and enabling deeper investment in the product. For Pace Revenue, a leader in hotel revenue management technology, DoiT tweaked the infrastructure to a resource-efficient cloud stack, cutting compute costs in half.

"SMB's across EMEA are increasingly rolling out new digital business models and customer experiences, powered by the cloud," said Ava Whelan, Head of EMEA SMB Partner Sales, Google Cloud. "We are proud to recognize DoiT's work on behalf of SMB customers and look forward to a continued partnership to help businesses of all sizes digitally transform."

For startup and technology companies of all growth stages looking for cloud migration, cost optimization, and cloud analytics services, contact the team at DoiT.

About DoiT International

DoiT International, the strategic partner of Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services, is a leading provider of multi-cloud expertise, proprietary cloud optimization, and governance software. The company tackles complex problems of scale for customers, using expertise in machine learning, algorithms, complexity analysis, and system design.

Founded in 2011, DoiT International operates in nearly 70 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, and Israel. For more information, please visit www.doit-intl.com.

