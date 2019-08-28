Doing Good Works Becomes the First and Only Social Enterprise Focused on Foster Care to Be Listed on the Inc. 5000

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Doing Good Works is No. 2062 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. This also marked a new precedent for the award with Doing Good Works being the first Benefit Company to be listed on the Inc. 5000 list.

"We are thrilled to have made the list of fastest-growing companies but even more exciting is knowing our clients care about the social impact they are making and the lives they are transforming just by purchasing their corporate swag from us. It proves that Doing Good, Works!"

Doing Good Works is a California Benefit Corporation that operates a full-service print, promotional merchandise, and packaging company in the heart of Orange County, CA, and has been able to impact the lives of over 1,500 young adults to date. It is their internal mission to help the foster youth community transition to adulthood by providing education and career opportunities in addition to other resources to have the opportunity to succeed and thrive in life. To find out more go to https://doinggoodworks.com, https://www.promote4good.com, and https://www.print4good.com.

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 (which are listed online at Inc.com, with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 20) been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

In 2018 through its print and promotions businesses Doing Good Works was able to create a social impact of $339,948 through its funding, volunteering, and placement services for foster youth. Learn more about their impact at https://doinggoodworks.com/impact/

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

