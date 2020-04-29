+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teil! +++ -w-
29.04.2020 18:45:00

Dog Food Sees a Spike in Demand Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

DUBLIN, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the dog food industry, "Dog Food Sees a Spike in Demand Amid COVID-19 Lockdown"

Dog food has seen a spike in demand as consumers stock up to make sure their dogs are well fed during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the US, dog food sales rose by 54% in March. Although, dogs aren't eating more than usual, consumers are increasing the amount of dog food they buy to make sure that their pets are provided for.

Another factor influencing the surge in demand for dog food, is the rising number of dog adoptions as people look for company during self-isolation. More dogs means more demand for dog food and retailers are working hard to keep up. Online sales of dog food have also increased with many consumers opting for home delivery of dog food to ensure they have access to a regular supply. Companies like Chewy.com, PetFlow, Tails.com and JustFoodforDogs are responding to this demand by offering contactless home delivery of dog food.

To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Dog Food Sees a Spike in Demand Amid COVID-19 Lockdown"

