Dog Days of Summer Festival Coming to Milton, Delaware

MILTON, Del., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Annette Babich and Mal Meehan, co-founders, are happy to announce the Dog Days of Summer Festival on September 21, 2019 in Milton, Delaware.

"This is a festival for people passionate about food, music and dog rescue. We want to deliver to our attendees an exciting, fun and wonderful experience," said Ms. Babich.

We want to raise awareness about animal rescue, community hunger and education. We love our town and want to support local initiatives," said Mr. Meehan.

Music line-up includes JC Andersen band from Nashville and more bands will be announced.

The Dogs Days of Summer Festival is a 501(c)(3) organization (IRS pending) and the festival will benefit the following local organizations:



- Doggone Happy Animal Rescue

- Milton Community Food Pantry

- Milton Historical Society

For information on ticket sales and vendor submissions, visit - www.dogdaysofsummerfestival.com.

About Annette Babich

For 25 years, Annette Babich has been infusing her effortless, clean, understated and sophisticated style in the events industry ranging from weddings to corporate events. Annette was an Adjunct Professor at New York University for five years teaching The Art of Wedding Planning and Special Events Management. She has served on the Board of Directors of the Long Island Music Hall of Fame, was the Long Island Chapter Leader of the Association of Bridal Consultants and also served as Vice President of the Garden City Historical Society. www.annettebabich.com

About Mal Meehan

Mal Meehan has worked in Broadcast Video, Interactive Media, Website Development and Experiential Design for over 28 years and brings a unique blend of expertise and experience in business, technology and creative disciplines. Industry trained as a film camera operator and broadcast video engineer, Mal pioneered touch-screen interactive multimedia in the UK. He continues to create award winning experiences for airport, museum and exhibition installations. www.miltonmultimedia.com

Contacts:

Annette Babich: 302-470-9892

annette@dogdaysofsummerfestival.com

Mal Meehan: 302-470-7886

mal@dogdaysofsummerfestival.com

