29.10.2019 16:10:00

Does Car Insurance Reimburse Drivers For Damage Caused By Natural Hazards?

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com has launched a new blog post that explains how various natural hazards can damage a vehicle and what car insurance policies will reimburse the owner.

Natural disasters can do a lot of damage to vehicles. In many cases, the damage done to a vehicle is so severe that it is declared a total loss. Drivers will need to purchase comprehensive insurance if they want to be reimbursed for the costs to repair or replace a vehicle damaged by various natural hazards:

  • Tornadoes. Drivers who live in states affected by tornadoes, know very well how devastating they are. A tornado can damage a vehicle in several ways. Vehicles can be picked up in the air and tossed hundreds of yards away, or they can be bombarded by the falling debris.
  • Hurricanes. Flooding the interior of a vehicle and destroying its internal components is just one of the ways hurricanes can damage a vehicle.
  • Hailstorms. Hail can do significant damage to a policyholder's vehicle. If the car owner doesn't protect his car by storing it in a garage, then these little ice lumps can damage the car's windshield, windows or event dent its roof.
  • Earthquakes. In case of a major earthquake, vehicles can suffer damage in multiple ways. Either if a tree falls over, or a sinkhole swallows it, the only insurance that covers the vehicle from losses caused by this unfortunate events is the comprehensive insurance.
  • Lighting storms. Although rare, lighting can hit a policyholder's vehicle. The damaged done to a vehicle hit by lighting can range from simple burn marks to electrical damage that can lead to a fire.

