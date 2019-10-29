Does Car Insurance Reimburse Drivers For Damage Caused By Natural Hazards?

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com has launched a new blog post that explains how various natural hazards can damage a vehicle and what car insurance policies will reimburse the owner.

Natural disasters can do a lot of damage to vehicles. In many cases, the damage done to a vehicle is so severe that it is declared a total loss. Drivers will need to purchase comprehensive insurance if they want to be reimbursed for the costs to repair or replace a vehicle damaged by various natural hazards:



Tornadoes. Drivers who live in states affected by tornadoes, know very well how devastating they are. A tornado can damage a vehicle in several ways. Vehicles can be picked up in the air and tossed hundreds of yards away, or they can be bombarded by the falling debris.

Hurricanes. Flooding the interior of a vehicle and destroying its internal components is just one of the ways hurricanes can damage a vehicle.

Hailstorms. Hail can do significant damage to a policyholder's vehicle. If the car owner doesn't protect his car by storing it in a garage, then these little ice lumps can damage the car's windshield, windows or event dent its roof.

Earthquakes. In case of a major earthquake, vehicles can suffer damage in multiple ways. Either if a tree falls over, or a sinkhole swallows it, the only insurance that covers the vehicle from losses caused by this unfortunate events is the comprehensive insurance.

Lighting storms. Although rare, lighting can hit a policyholder's vehicle. The damaged done to a vehicle hit by lighting can range from simple burn marks to electrical damage that can lead to a fire.

