05.07.2019 15:20:00

Does Car Insurance Helps Drivers with Totaled Vehicles?

LOS ANGELES, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com has launched a new blog post that explains how car insurance is helping policyholders that got their cars totaled.

For more info and free quotes, visit https://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com/what-happens-if-your-car-is-totaled/

Car accidents can have various consequences to a vehicle, from minor scratches to totaling a vehicle. Nobody wants their vehicle to be declared totaled. However, the task of declaring a vehicle as a total loss is required in order to properly reimburse the owner. Comprehensive and collision car insurance will help the policyholders pay to replace a vehicle after it was declared totaled.

A vehicle is considered totaled in the following scenarios:

  • By state's law. A vehicle is considered totaled when the cost to repair it exceeds the value of the vehicle. In some states, there are laws that define when a vehicle is considered totaled by some specific thresholds. For example, in Alabama, the threshold limit is 75%. That means that if the costs to repair the damaged car exceeds 75% of the value, then that car is declared as totaled.
  • By insurers. In most cases, the insurance companies are the ones who are declaring if a car is totaled or not. If they determined that a vehicle is totaled, then the owner will be reimbursed. However, the policyholders will not be reimbursed at the original market value. Even though many believe they will get the money for a brand-new car, this is not true. Insurers take into consideration the car's depreciation and they reimburse the owner at the current market value, which is usually lower than the original price.

In both scenarios, the insurers are the ones who evaluate the damages. To find out about the value of a damaged vehicle, they will do the following: determine the condition of the vehicle prior to the accident, find out about the current market value of the vehicle, obtain appraisals from a third party.
After they determined the market value the totaled vehicle, insurers will try to reach an agreement with the policyholder.

For additional info, money-saving tips and free car insurance quotes, visit https://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com/

Cheapquotesautoinsuracne.com is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

 

SOURCE Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:26
Benzin könnte wieder teurer werden
08:43
SMI schaltet vor US-Jobreport einen Gang zurück
06:15
Daily Markets: Silber – Für eine Trendwende noch zu wenig / Partners Group – Entscheidende Phase beginnt
04.07.19
Vontobel: Opportunitäten am Sekundärmarkt
03.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Twitter
02.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Annäherung von Trump und Xi treibt Kurse an
01.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.06.19
Schroders: Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb: Wie funktionieren solche Tech-Riesen wirklich?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin: Berg- und Talfahrt geht weiter - Kurs zeitweise über 12'000 Dollar
Novogratz: Nach der Kursexplosion wird sich der Bitcoin in dieser Spanne festsetzen
Tesla-Aktie schiesst hoch: Tesla schafft Rekordauslieferungen im zweiten Quartal
ABB-Aktien erneut schwächer nach weiterem vorsichtigen Ausblick
Netflix streckt Fühler nach neuem Geschäftsbereich aus
SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- Feiertagsbedingt kein US-Handel
ams kooperiert mit SmartSens Technology im Bereich der Bildsensoren - Aktie profitiert
Logitech-Aktie im Zuge eines positiven Kommentars der UBS gesucht
Trump wirft China und Europa Währungsmanipulation vor
US-Richter: Millionen-Urteil gegen Bayer wird wahrscheinlich reduziert - Aktie stark

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX leichter -- Börsen in Fernost uneinheitlich
Die Veröffentlichung der US-Arbeitsmarktdaten hat die Märkte überrascht. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche üben sich die Anleger in Zurückhaltung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB