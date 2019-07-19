Dods Group Plc Acquires Meritgroup Limited, a B2B Data and Technology Specialist

LONDON, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dods Group Plc, the leading business intelligence, media and events company, announced today that it has acquired Meritgroup Limited, a specialist data engineering and technology provider to the B2B media and information sector, for £22.4 million.

For 186 years, Dods Group has been providing its customers with business-critical information and access to key decision-makers within the policy, politics and public sector arenas. This information helps them navigate the complex and ever-changing landscapes of UK and EU public policy, in order to drive growth, mitigate risk and manage their corporate reputation.

The Dods portfolio includes renowned business intelligence and reference data services, alongside iconic media channels and widely recognised events and training programmes.

Merit powers some of the world's leading B2B information services brands. It has been at the forefront of exploring new technologies in the world of B2B data engineering for fifteen years, and has significant resident expertise and knowledge in data management.

This acquisition will allow Dods Group to enhance and extend its products and services, and reflects its intention to become a significant augmented intelligence business; pioneering the use of a combination of machine learning, artificial intelligence and human application to inform actionable business outcomes.

Simon Presswell, CEO of Dods Group, said: "Providing both actionable business intelligence and strategic engagement with senior decision-makers across the Policy and Civil Service spectrum throughout the UK and Europe has proven invaluable to our customers. It is this critical access and insight into our audiences that allows us to enhance our product portfolio in addressing new challenges our customers are facing.

"Merit has been a long-standing partner and we are delighted to welcome them into an expanded business. We are both deeply embedded in our customer workflows with a shared focus on data. Merit's data processing and automation capabilities complement Dods' data and content creation and analytical competencies. This combination will enable us to bring a new generation of products and services to our customers, faster."

Cornelius Conlon, CEO of Merit, added: "Merit feeds many of the leading B2B intelligence products by enhancing product data. We have been developing more advanced technologies as we're now helping our customers build Artificial Intelligence into their products.

"As both businesses are looking to utilise machine learning in gaining efficiency and scale of data enhancement, and build better products and services for our customers, we believe that combining resources will accelerate our progress and we're very excited by this opportunity."

The businesses will continue to operate under their current brands, endorsed by the parent company, Dods Group Plc.

About Dods Group Plc

Dods Group is a leading business intelligence, media and events company. Dods helps customers navigate the complex and ever-changing UK and EU policy and public sector environments. The Dods portfolio includes renowned business intelligence and reference data services, alongside iconic media channels and widely recognised events and training programmes.

About Meritgroup Limited

Numbering 1,000+ employees in the UK and India, Merit is a UK owned and managed business offering a range of services that include Intelligence Products, Marketing Data, Marketing Automation, Software Development and Tech R&D. Blending DATA + CODE, experience + experimentation, people + technology, this Anglo-Indian company provides the expertise and resource to help media and information businesses achieve excellence and ongoing innovation with their product, marketing and technology.

