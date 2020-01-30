+++ Handeln Sie Hebelprodukte von BNP Paribas ab sofort bereits ab CHF 9.00 über Swiss Dots! +++ -w-
30.01.2020 14:50:00

DocuCopies Boosts Color Depth and Speed with HP DesignJet Z9+ Wide Format Printer

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Year brought new color capabilities, faster production and more wide-format printing options to DocuCopies.com, as the online printing company announced in January the addition of the HP DesignJet Z9+ to their lineup of high-end printing equipment. 

This new wide-format printer represents an evolutionary leap in printing technology. Using nine ink colors instead of the standard six, the machine renders unparalleled depth and precision for photo and art prints, signage and banners alike. Not to be outdone, the machine also prints nearly 50% faster than the previous model with no loss in quality. 

"Wide format printing has surged in popularity since we started offering it years ago," says Jeff Corbo, president of DocuCopies. "The new HP ensures we can keep up with production while reproducing images and colors with better depth and accuracy than ever."

DocuCopies also now offers bleed printing on vinyl banners, where the print extends right to the edge of the vinyl rather than leaving a blank margin around the edge. This expands the service to a much wider range of clients whose projects demand edge-to-edge printing.

For more information on DocuCopies and their online printing services, call (877) 222-4842 or visit them at www.DocuCopies.com.

Contact:
Roe Pressley
VP of Public & Client Relations
DocuCopies.com
(877) 222-4842
233374@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/docucopies-boosts-color-depth-and-speed-with-hp-designjet-z9-wide-format-printer-300995933.html

SOURCE DocuCopies

