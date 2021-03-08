DoctorOnCall Partners with Industry Stalwarts to Provide Malaysians Access to Digital Healthcare Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DoctorOnCall, Malaysia's first and largest digital health platform today announced partnerships with insurance companies and health industry stalwarts in ensuring that Malaysians are given digital access to healthcare amidst the rising COVID-19 cases in Malaysia.

Great Eastern Life Malaysia and Great Eastern Takaful Berhad are the first insurer and takaful operator respectively, in Malaysia to partner with DoctorOnCall to include telemedicine as an optional benefit in their medical suite of products. With this partnership, their customers will not only be able to seek medical advice with a general practitioner, but also purchase medication through prescription online with free delivery. Customers are able to book an appointment with a specialist for online or in-clinic consultation, and also book a slot for home screening such as COVID-19 test and health screening, among others.

Dato Koh Yaw Hui, CEO of Great Eastern Life Assurance (Malaysia) Berhad said, "We are delighted to announce our very timely strategic partnership with DoctorOnCall, allowing us to provide our customers access to healthcare in a safe and convenient manner. We constantly strive to go the extra mile to help support our customers during times when healthcare is of utmost importance to them. Additionally, our customers can also look forward to exclusive offers on health related items through this partnership."

"Accelerating the adoption of digital health cards will enhance healthcare accessibility amongst the underserved communities especially in areas where healthcare facilities are lacking. With this telemedicine service, we are able to provide immediate and seamless healthcare benefits to meet our customers' needs beyond hospitalisation," added Shahrul Azlan Shahriman, CEO of Great Eastern Takaful Berhad.

Digital Health as a business model is shifting the paradigm within the healthcare industry. Medical institutions play a major role in both the social and economic vitality of the community they are in and have an increased role to sustain themselves while giving their patients top notch medical services. For them to continuously stay in touch with the rapid growth of technology, serving patients and answering to their stakeholders, hospitals are jumping on the bandwagon in offering Telehealth in their quest to serve their patients better by ensuring access to medical care at all times. Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara and Columbia Asia have inked a partnership agreement with DoctorOnCall in pursuit of providing immediate access to patients via DoctorOnCall's Digital Health Platform.

Nadiah Wan, CEO of Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara said that, "With DoctorOnCall powering our Thomson Hospital Online telehealth platform, we are able to integrate our healthcare services from consultation and counselling services to prescription and product sales. We believe that the pandemic has accelerated the pace of digital transformation in healthcare. With DoctorOnCall and other partners, we will continue to innovate and build on Thomson Hospital Online to expand access and provide more on-demand, personalised healthcare to our customers."

"The biggest benefit of Online Healthcare is the ability to provide immediate access to care that otherwise would be difficult to obtain. Often, Telehealth creates an alternative way for patients and practitioners to remain in contact between appointments or for patients to have visits with specialists that they would ordinarily not be able to have," said Maran Virumandi, Managing Director & Co-Founder of DoctorOnCall.

Hazwan Najib, Co-Founder & Director also commented that, "Malaysia is 5 to 10 years behind in telemedicine as compared to countries like the United States, India and China, but we are working closely with our stakeholders, such as Great Eastern, Columbia Asia and Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara to close that gap and become a leader in digital healthcare. As an online platform, we put the safety of our users first by collaborating with hospitals and medical professionals including doctors and pharmacists, to ensure adherence to strict Standard Operating Procedures and to provide the highest standard of care possible."

DoctorOnCall is currently looking forward to more partnerships in 2021, targeting to garner more market share.

About DoctorOnCall

DoctorOnCall is Malaysia's first and leading digital health platform with 2 million Malaysians visiting our website for telehealth consultation, online pharmacy, medication delivery, health content, doctors and specialist booking services. Since its establishment in 2016, DoctorOnCall has established partnerships with top insurers, third-party agencies, hospitals, pharmacies and corporations. These include Prudential, Zurich, Allianz, Great Eastern, Caring Pharmacy, TMC Life Sciences and Columbia Asia Hospitals amongst others.

