DoctorOnCall Partners Shopee Malaysia to Offer More COVID-19 Test Options to Shoppers

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With Malaysians settling into the next phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO) and the new normal, access to digital healthcare services is increasingly important. To ensure more Malaysians have convenient access, DoctorOnCall has entered into a Partnership with Shopee Malaysia.

In the DoctorOnCall official store on Shopee Mall, users are able to purchase COVID-19 real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (rRT-PCR) tests. They will also be able to buy vouchers on Shopee, that allow them to purchase medication and have them delivered safely, via the DoctorOnCall platform. In coming months, Shopee will work with DoctorOnCall to extend usage of the vouchers to book online consultations too.

To kick-off this collaboration, DoctorOnCall and Shopee will co-host a health education and awareness series on Shopee Live, the e-commerce platform's in-app live streaming feature. It begins on 8 May 2020 with a talk on COVID-19 and the various testing options by Qualitas Medical Group (Qualitas). In response to the recent outbreak of COVID-19 worldwide, the Ministry of Health Malaysia has approved a home-visit COVID-19 Screening Program that Qualitas Medical Group has designed, in collaboration with DoctorOnCall.

This will be followed by a session supported by Pfizer Malaysia to highlight the importance of immunization and how life-saving vaccines can prevent deadly diseases on 15 May 2020. The final session on 22 May 2020 will centre around a healthy Ramadhan and Hari Raya Puasa by CARiNG Pharmacy. The live streams will start at 10.30am on each respective day.

Ian Ho, Regional Managing Director, Shopee said, "DoctorOnCall's decision to expand its digital reach and offer more Malaysians the accessibility to healthcare services especially during this difficult time is commendable. At the same time, by leveraging our technology and marketing tools such as Shopee Live, DoctorOnCall is able to bring curated content to viewers at home, educating and creating awareness on the importance of hygiene as well as ideas on having a healthy Ramadhan. This is what people need right now."

He continued, "Our partnership with them reinforces our commitment in providing access, convenience and value to everyone when they shop on our platform. Additionally, what's most important during this period is ensuring that health-related products and services remain available and accessible to our consumers. We look forward to working closely with the country's leading digital health platform where we will continue to offer something and everything that will greatly benefit Malaysians."

"We believe that DoctorOnCall is the first medical platform to collaborate with a digital marketplace and allow access for Shopee Malaysia's extensive customer base to digital health seamlessly," said Chiak Tang, Chief Operating Officer of DoctorOnCall. "In conjunction with this collaboration, we will also initiate a health education series specifically for Shopee users. We pride ourselves as the leading provider of health-related content in Malaysia and are pleased to work with Shopee and our partners, on this educational initiative to reach a greater audience."

To access the DoctorOnCall official store, Shopee users can visit https://shopee.com.my/doctoroncall.os. For those keen to catch the Shopee Live health education and awareness series, customers will be able to access it via the app on the 8, 15 and 22 May 2020 at 10.30am.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200506/2796008-1

SOURCE DoctorOnCall