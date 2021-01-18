DoctorOnCall Aid Relief For Flood Victims in Pahang with Free Telehealth and Medical Assistance Programme

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The State of Pahang has been badly affected by the recent torrential rain and is one of the hardest hit in Semenanjung Malaysia. DoctorOnCall, Malaysia's first and largest digital health platform, reached out to help lighten the burden of those affected with a free telehealth and an aid relief of basic medical and hygiene kit that was made possible via their network of doctors and pharmaceutical partners.

The programme was part of DoctorOnCall's initiatives to fulfil its role as a responsible organisation in community development. Hazwan Najib, Director & Co-Founder of DoctorOnCall commented "DoctorOnCall seek to extend our hands to ensure that flood victims' health are well taken care off, as some of them may be suffering from flood related health conditions such as diarrhoea, food poisoning with some affected with chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and even heart problems. The victims may have even lost their medical records, medical cards and the medication in the flood and in need of medical attention. With our free telehealth services for the flood victims, they will be able to reach out for consultations with our registered Doctors."

This initiative which was officially kicked off in Temerloh recently for 2 months includes free medications to be delivered to patients upon Doctors' prescription and discretion depending on the conditions of the patients. This has been made possible with DoctorOnCall's collaboration with pharmaceutical partners. To date, reports showed the number of flood victims which surpassed 20,000 across Pahang last week have dropped down to 7,012 people from 1,923 families taking shelter at the 92 evacuation centres statewide.

"Adding to the circumstances of the current pandemic, the situation can be doubly overwhelming. With DoctorOnCall's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, we are hopeful that our efforts will be able to impact those in need," added Hazwan.

The programme was held in the spirit of volunteerism and togetherness with participating bodies such as the Pahang State Government Volunteers including the District Office and District Council, Pahang Social Action Council (MTSP) and Pahang Disaster Squad amongst others.

About DoctorOnCall

