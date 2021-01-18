SMI 10’877 0.2%  SPI 13’489 0.0%  Dow 30’814 -0.6%  DAX 13’788 -1.4%  Euro 1.0766 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’600 -1.2%  Gold 1’838 0.6%  Bitcoin 31’446 -1.2%  Dollar 0.8914 0.1%  Öl 54.7 -0.6% 
18.01.2021 07:10:00

DoctorOnCall Aid Relief For Flood Victims in Pahang with Free Telehealth and Medical Assistance Programme

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The State of Pahang has been badly affected by the recent torrential rain and is one of the hardest hit in Semenanjung Malaysia. DoctorOnCall, Malaysia's first and largest digital health platform, reached out to help lighten the burden of those affected with a free telehealth and an aid relief of basic medical and hygiene kit that was made possible via their network of doctors and pharmaceutical partners.

DoctorOnCall Aid Relief For Flood Victims in Pahang with Free Telehealth and Medical Assistance Programme

The programme was part of DoctorOnCall's initiatives to fulfil its role as a responsible organisation in community development. Hazwan Najib, Director & Co-Founder of DoctorOnCall commented "DoctorOnCall seek to extend our hands to ensure that flood victims' health are well taken care off, as some of them may be suffering from flood related health conditions such as diarrhoea, food poisoning with some affected with chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and even heart problems. The victims may have even lost their medical records, medical cards and the medication in the flood and in need of medical attention. With our free telehealth services for the flood victims, they will be able to reach out for consultations with our registered Doctors."

This initiative which was officially kicked off in Temerloh recently for 2 months includes free medications to be delivered to patients upon Doctors' prescription and discretion depending on the conditions of the patients. This has been made possible with DoctorOnCall's collaboration with pharmaceutical partners. To date, reports showed the number of flood victims which surpassed 20,000 across Pahang last week have dropped down to 7,012 people from 1,923 families taking shelter at the 92 evacuation centres statewide.

"Adding to the circumstances of the current pandemic, the situation can be doubly overwhelming. With DoctorOnCall's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, we are hopeful that our efforts will be able to impact those in need," added Hazwan.

The programme was held in the spirit of volunteerism and togetherness with participating bodies such as the Pahang State Government Volunteers including the District Office and District Council, Pahang Social Action Council (MTSP) and Pahang Disaster Squad amongst others.

About DoctorOnCall

DoctorOnCall is Malaysia's first and leading digital health platform with 2 million Malaysians visiting our website for telehealth consultation, online pharmacy, medication delivery, health content, doctors and specialist booking services. Since its establishment in 2017, DoctorOnCall has established partnerships with top insurers, third-party agencies, hospitals, pharmacies and corporations. These include Prudential, Zurich, Allianz, Great Eastern, Caring Pharmacy, TMC Life Sciences and Columbia Asia Hospitals amongst others.

For more information, visit us at https://www.doctoroncall.com.my/

SOURCE DoctorOnCall

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 85.30
2.13 %
Roche Hldg G 316.65
1.47 %
Swisscom 477.50
1.02 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’047.00
0.92 %
Alcon 62.34
0.61 %
The Swatch Grp 249.00
-1.19 %
CieFinRichemont 82.30
-1.25 %
Sika 244.70
-2.43 %
Givaudan 3’548.00
-2.79 %
ABB 26.24
-3.35 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15.01.21
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
15.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Swisscom
15.01.21
SMI-Anleger bleiben in Deckung
15.01.21
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Aufwärtstrend intakt / EUR/USD – Trendkanal wackelt
14.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Baidu Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
14.01.21
Jahresausblick 2021 mit Robert Halver | BX Swiss TV
14.01.21
Q1 2021 Ag Update
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schwellenländer
14.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Private Assets
14.01.21
Schroders: Kehrt die Inflation zurück? Drei Gründe für möglicherweise höhere Preise
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021 mit Robert Halver | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Europa-Chef von Moderna: Die Schweiz liegt in der Spitzengruppe
Corona-Folgen: So viel nimmt Warren Buffett 2020 mit Dividenden ein
Wells Fargo-Experte: Diese Halbleiter-Werte könnten 2021 interessant werden
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Rückschlag für Krypto-Bär Buffett: Bitcoin steckt Berkshire Hathaway in die Tasche
Plug Power im Rallymodus - Wie weit geht es für die Wasserstoff-Aktie noch nach oben?
BioNTech-Aktie: BioNTech-Impfstoff künftig einfacher einsetzbar
Wasserstoff, Erneuerbare Energien & Co.: So können Anleger am ESG-Trend 2021 partizipieren
UBS-Aktie: UBS steht vor personellen Veränderungen im Verwaltungsrat
Bayer-Aktie: Bayer prüft Möglichkeiten der Corona-Impfstoffherstellung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich fester
Die Börsen in Fernost präsentieren sich am Montag mehrheitlich mit positiven Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit