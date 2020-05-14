Doctoral Thesis in Alzheimer's Awarded Best Thesis 2019 at Sahlgrenska Academy

STOCKHOLM, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR) and Sahlgrenska Academy at Gothenburg University, Gothenburg, Sweden, have had a multi-year research collaboration in the CNS field, and their joint doctoral student Hlin Kvartsberg's solid work has now been awarded best thesis 2019 at Sahlgrenska Academy.

The thesis, with the title The postsynaptic protein Neurogranin - A new item in the Alzheimer's disease biomarker toolbox, was defended at at pubic dissertation on April 12, 2019 at Sahlgrenska Academy.

The thesis, which was made possible by generous support from Swedish Brain Power, focused on a new possible biomarker in Alzheimer's disease, the synapse protein neurogranin. This protein, which can be measured in spinal fluid samples from patients, is a new potential marker for the pathological changes observed in nerve cells early in the disease. The studies, which have shown changes in levels of this marker specifically in Alzheimer's patients, have attracted great interest in the field and generated several publications in scientific journals.

"Few are given the opportunity to be able to follow a project from the laboratory bench and small pilot studies, right up to leading the work on making it accessible to patients, which it should be in the autumn", said Hlin Kvartsberg, researcher at Sahlgrenska University Hospital.

"Hlin's solid work is extremely interesting, and these types of biomarkers are important for the entire field, not least for the research and drug development we do at AlzeCure - partly to identify relevant patient populations, but also to potentially evaluate the effect of drug treatments", said Johan Sandin, co-supervisor and CSO at AlzeCure Pharma.

"Diagnosis and biomarkers in the Alzheimer's area are an area of active research, and Hlin's work shows that the impact of the disease on nerve cell connections can now be measured with a spinal fluid test. This will be important both for diagnostics and for evaluating new drug candidates", said Henrik Zetterberg, co-supervisor, professor and consultant at the Department of Neuroscience and Physiology at Sahlgrenska.

Link to the interview: https://akademiliv.se/2020/05/65858/

Link to the thesis via GU: https://gupea.ub.gu.se/handle/2077/58493

