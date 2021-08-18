DOCOMO Digital powers Optus's next-gen subscription product SubHub

SYDNEY, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DOCOMO Digital, the world's preeminent mobile commerce enabler, has co-developed a next-generation smart subscription management and bundling suite for Optus, one of Australia's leading telecommunications and technology companies. Optus SubHub, is a subscription management service designed to be a one-stop shop for consumers to seamlessly manage their 3rd-party OTT subscriptions and avail exciting discounts and bundled offers from Optus. Consumers can conveniently and securely pay for these subscriptions as part of their monthly mobile phone or broadband bills.

Australia is ranked seventh globally in terms of penetration of leading video streaming services, according to Statista[1]. Optus SubHub will make adding and modifying these and other subscriptions a breeze for Optus customers. Optus chose to work with DOCOMO Digital for their productized Software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform with mature APIs, successful deployments, and existing integrations with leading brands such as Amazon Prime. Optus wanted to work with a provider with global experience in integrating global OTT providers and managing subscription bundles and promotions for large mobile carriers.

"SubHub takes the clutter of managing multiple OTT subscriptions away from our customers to offer a simple user experience and more value from. We found the right partner in DOCOMO Digital to bring SubHub to market with their proven track record in direct carrier billing and subscription bundling," Optus Head of TV and Content, Corin Dimopoulos said.

"As a progressive carrier, Optus is developing the next-generation digital services business beyond connectivity, and we are very excited to be a part of this journey. Our productized SaaS platform is purpose-built to reduce time-to-market and effort on the part of Optus's internal teams while offering robust analytics, reporting and fraud prevention", said Jonathan Bennett, Chief Commercial Officer at DOCOMO Digital.

Optus will launch SubHub with exciting promotions on Amazon Prime, Kindle Unlimited and Calm this month, with more services to come, visit www.subhub.optus.com.au.

About Optus

Optus (Singtel Optus Pty Ltd) was founded in 1991 and is one of Australia's leading telecommunications companies and part of Singtel. Optus has over 10M customers and operates Australia's home of premium European football; video streaming service Optus Sport - which launched in June 2016. Optus holds the exclusive rights in Australia for the English Premier League, Barclays FA Women's Super League and is the home of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand. Optus Sport, with more than 900,000 active subscribers, also offers customers health and well-being content through OS Fitness.

For more information, visit https://www.optus.com.au/

About DOCOMO Digital

DOCOMO Digital is the international payments business of NTT DOCOMO. We partner with carriers, merchants, OTT services, app stores and payment providers in both developed and emerging markets around the world. We solve the challenges of customer acquisition and retention, regulation, and complexity for our partners with alternative payment methods such as direct carrier billing and digital wallets. With teams based in fifteen countries, we enable our partners to grow their digital services revenues while enhancing the customer experience for their users. Our robust managed services platform and coverage across carriers and the most locally relevant payment methods enable faster time-to-market, especially for streaming, gaming, eCommerce, and productivity application providers.

For more information, visit www.docomodigital.com or find us on LinkedIn.

