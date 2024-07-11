|
DocMorris with accelerated and significant eRx growth in new customers, market share and revenue
Frauenfeld, 11 July 2024
Press release
DocMorris with accelerated and significant eRx growth in new customers, market share and revenue
Since mid-April, the “CardLink” redemption channel has been available throughout Germany via the DocMorris app. This new service enables users to redeem e-prescriptions fully digitally. The introduction of CardLink marked a turning point in the acquisition of new customers. The weekly number of new Rx customers has tripled since the CardLink launch. The market share of the e-prescription business is increasing continuously and has doubled in the first six months of 2024.[1] The promise to deliver eRx orders on the next working day is being kept, even with increasing volumes, reaching almost 100 per cent.
DocMorris external revenue[2] grew by 6.4 per cent in local currency in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period of the previous year. In Group currency, it rose by 5.9 per cent to CHF 267.7 million. As at the end of June 2024, the number of active customers[3] increased by 300,000 to 10.0 million compared to the previous quarter.
In Germany, external revenue in the second quarter of 2024 rose by 6.7 per cent in local currency compared to the same period of the previous year. The hereafter relevant revenue from e-prescriptions increased by over 50 per cent compared to the previous quarter. The decline in the proportion of revenues from paper prescriptions via statutory health insurers (GKV) from previously over 90 per cent to just under 20 per cent, still had a negative effect in the second quarter. Overall, this led to a significant increase in Rx revenue in local currency of 17 per cent (20 per cent in Group currency) compared to the previous quarter and year-on-year still led to a slight decline of 3.7 per cent. Sales of over-the-counter (OTC) medicines increased by 7.9 per cent in local currency in the second quarter compared to the prior year period.
In Spain and France, an inflection point was achieved in the second quarter with a return to revenue growth of 3.2 per cent in local currency.
The indicative revenue and EBITDA outlook from 20 March 2024 remains in place. As announced previously, a specified outlook will be published with the release of half-year results on 20 August.
The financial figures communicated in this press release are preliminary. The detailed half-year report will be published on 20 August.
DocMorris
[2] External revenue consists of the consolidated revenue of DocMorris plus online revenues of pharmacies supplied by DocMorris, less the consolidated revenue from supplying them.
[3] Customers supplied by DocMorris, either directly or through its partners.
