06.07.2021 21:37:00

DocGo Raises Starting Pay for Colorado's Ambulnz EMTs

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambulnz, Inc., d/b/a DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services is increasing its Colorado EMT-B wage band from $14-$17/hr to $16-19/hr in early July.

On top of base pay, Ambulnz's employees are able to earn significantly more than the industry average with per-trip call bonuses and an Equity Incentive Plan, which the company implemented in 2019. This program gives full-time EMTs and paramedics the chance for an ownership stake in the company based on key job performance metrics.

"We pride ourselves on a positive company culture, and that includes offering the most aggressive pay and benefits possible to our frontline workers," said President of DocGo, Anthony Capone. "It doesn't make sense that these critical roles are among the lowest paid in the industry. We want to empower our EMTs to find financial freedom and upward mobility while they pursue their medical careers. That's why we came up with the Equity Incentive Plan."

Ambulnz benefits also include medical, dental, and vision insurance, paid time off, flexible scheduling, and new ambulances equipped with the latest technology, company-provided uniforms, and new equipment.

About DocGo:
DocGo is a leading provider of integrated last-mile telehealth and mobile medical services. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers telehealth's full promise and potential by facilitating healthcare treatment in tandem with a remote physician in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace.

Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/docgo-raises-starting-pay-for-colorados-ambulnz-emts-301326321.html

SOURCE Ambulnz

