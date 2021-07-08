DocGo and Long Island Select Healthcare Commemorate Mobile Health Partnership

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambulnz , Inc., d/b/a DocGo , a leading provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services that has entered into an agreement to merge with Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN), announced that DocGo will be celebrating the five-year anniversary of Long Island Select Healthcare (LISH), with DocGo president Anthony Capone as the event's honoree.

"I have been so impressed with Anthony and the entire DocGo team. They have created an environment where value, quality, and patient safety are built into the fabric of their organization," said Dr. James Powell, CEO of LISH. "They are partners that understand the need to create purpose with all their collaborators. DocGo is transforming the vision of LISH. We are so pleased to honor Anthony and the DocGo Team as part of our 5th Anniversary celebration. We are growing our value-based propositions with innovative telehealth opportunities. LISH looks forward to a long and prosperous relationship as we pivot into the future of health care delivery for our most vulnerable patient populations."

DocGo's partnership with LISH equips the not-for-profit organization with DocGo's AI-powered, proprietary technology, and highly trained medical staff to facilitate quality and comprehensive healthcare to Long Island's underserved community of patients with unique abilities and needs. Through expert care delivery logistics, DocGo offers medical transport, at-home treatment, and other Mobile Health services for LISH's patients with highly specialized needs.

"Congratulations to LISH for five years of phenomenal service," said Anthony Capone, president of DocGo. "Our partnership with LISH empowers us to do incredibly meaningful work, especially given how challenging medical office visits can be for this demographic. Our Mobile Health program and concierge medical services allow them to be cared for in their own environment, where they feel safe and are surrounded by known entities."

LISH's Five-Year Anniversary Celebration will be held Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Land's End in Sayville. This will be the LISH's first anniversary event.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz transportation services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

About Long Island Select Healthcare:

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Long Island Select Healthcare, Inc. (LISH) serves more than 7,000 patients at eight strategic locations throughout Suffolk County, NY. They offer more than 16 services at their Article 28 Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) and NYS Article 16 Rehabilitation Clinic. LISH provides more than 70,000 annual visits at their sites within Suffolk County.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/docgo-and-long-island-select-healthcare-commemorate-mobile-health-partnership-301327365.html

SOURCE DocGo