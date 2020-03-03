Docebo Postpones DoceboInspire Europe 2020

LONDON, March 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Docebo Inc. (TSX: DCBO ) (" Docebo " or the "Company") today announced they will be rescheduling DoceboInspire Europe 2020 .

As a global community, we are facing uncertainty and challenges with the continued evolution of coronavirus (COVID-19). In response to this, Docebo has determined that at this time it is in the best interest of the health and safety of its employees, customers and partners to postpone DoceboInspire Europe 2020 to a later date so as not to contribute to global travel and the spread of the virus.

"We are actively monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) public health emergency and are working closely with our customers and partners in the affected regions," said Docebo CEO and Founder Claudio Erba. "Rescheduling DoceboInspire Europe 2020 is a difficult but ultimately necessary decision and we are engaged in ensuring that both our internal teams and those using the Docebo Learning Platform are able to continue providing development and growth opportunities."

Organizations around the world are looking for solutions to the problems that coronavirus (COVID-19) presents and the movement of personnel is at the top of the list. As a technology provider, Docebo looks to be part of the solution as movement becomes more restricted and working from home will undoubtedly rise significantly.

Docebo is committed to the health, safety and success of its customers, and will continue its mission to provide advanced learning technologies that will support the connectivity and unity of organizations during these uncertain times.

For updates on the conference and activities related to DoceboInspire Europe 2020 please refer to the DoceboInspire homepage .

About Docebo

Docebo's mission is to redefine the way enterprises learn by applying new technologies to the traditional corporate learning management system market. Docebo provides an easy-to-use, highly configurable and affordable learning platform with the end-to-end capabilities and critical functionality needed to train internal and external workforces, partners and customers. This allows customers to take control of their desired training strategies and retain institutional knowledge, while providing efficient course delivery, tracking of learning progress, advanced social learning opportunities, and in-depth reporting tools and analytics. Docebo's robust platform helps its customers centralize a broad range of learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one artificial intelligence-powered Learning Platform to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity and grow teams uniformly.

