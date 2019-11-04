+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
04.11.2019 12:05:00

DocASAP's Vice President of Growth and Customer Engagement Jordan Pisarcik to Speak on Optimizing Access to Care at the 2019 HCIC Conference

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --- WHAT:
Hosted by Greystone.net, the 23rd annual Healthcare Internet Conference (HCIC) will bring together leaders in healthcare marketing and digital strategy from across the country on November 4-6, 2019. The conference will provide healthcare leaders with an opportunity to analyze best practices on a range of topics spanning patient access, patient engagement, public-facing websites, intranets, portals, social channels, mobile and CRM strategies, to name a few.

Jordan Pisarcik, vice president of growth and consumer engagement for DocASAP - the industry's most advanced patient access and engagement platform for health systems, health plans, and physician groups - will present with Deborah Fullerton, vice president and chief marketing officer at AMITA Health, on a sprint session entitled, "Creating a Healthier Brand Experience by Optimizing Digital Access to Care."

Throughout the discussion, Fullerton and Pisarcik will present on strategies to optimize access across the patient journey while leveraging multiple consumer channels, including health plan websites and apps, health systems' digital front door, and more. Fullerton and Pisarcik will provide expert insights and tips that can impact the healthcare consumer experience, including how to: navigate patients to optimal care settings and providers, leverage health plans and popular consumer channels to drive patient volume, ensure accurate scheduling across sub-specialties, and engage patients outside of the clinic to encourage proactive and coordinated care management.

WHEN:
Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 4:00 p.m.4:25 p.m. ET

WHERE:
HCIC Sprint Track: "Creating a Healthier Brand Experience by Optimizing Digital Access to Care"
Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate
Location: Oakmont, Lobby Level
1500 Masters Blvd., Championsgate, FL 33896

WHO:

  • Jordan Pisarcik, senior vice president, growth and customer engagement at DocASAP
  • Deborah Fullerton, vice president and chief marketing officer at AMITA Health

For more information on the presentation, visit: https://www.hcic.net/schedule/conferenceschedule?id=e27eea87-5376-6f08-a864-ff000056e1d8

For more information about the conference, and to register, visit: https://www.hcic.net/

About DocASAP
DocASAP provides the leading patient access and engagement platform for health systems, health plans, and physician groups. The platform addresses one of healthcare's biggest challenges – access to care - by helping navigate patients and members to the right provider and care setting at the right time. Backed and promoted in the market by Aetna, Anthem, and UnitedHealthcare, DocASAP builds unique payer-provider connections with an eye towards simplified access, increased care compliance, and improved population risk management. DocASAP's provider search and navigation, consumer-facing and access center scheduling, provider data management, and care driven reminders help optimize access throughout the healthcare journey to improve outcomes, reduce costs, and create a better experience. For more information, visit http://docasap.com or follow on Twitter @DocASAP.

 

SOURCE DocASAP

Freundliche Stimmung am Markt: SMI mit Gewinnen -- DAX über 13'000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen fester
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt prägen am Montag grüne Vorzeichen das Bild. Der DAX erobert die 13'000-Punkte-Marke zurück. Mit Gewinnen präsentieren sich die größten Börsen in Asien zum Wochenstart.

