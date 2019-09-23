+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
23.09.2019 08:53:32

Doc re. GE files Form 8-K

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CompanyGeneral Electric Company
ISINUS3696041033
SymbolLondon: GEC | Paris: GNE
HeadlineDoc re: GE files Form 8-K

September 20, 2019

On September 20, 2019, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to RNS.  It is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1958N_1-2019-9-20.pdf 

CONTACT:
GE
Mary Kate Mullaney
+001 202.304.6514
marykate.nevin@ge.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

 

