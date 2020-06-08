08.06.2020 12:00:00

DoALL Sawing Products Announces Its New Advantage Finance Program

MINNEAPOLIS, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DoALL Sawing Products announces today its Advantage Finance Program, available to customers in the United States.

"We're currently offering the DoALL Advantage Finance Program to assist our customers adapting to the business challenges they are currently facing," Steve Yulga, Director of Sales and Marketing, DoALL Sawing Products.

*Customers may choose from two programs to help them break down the upfront cost of industrial sawing equipment:

  • A 90 day payment deferral program ranging from 15-63 months
  • Or, monthly payment programs ranging from 12 - 60 months

"Advance Acceptance is proud to partner with an industry leader such as DoALL Sawing Products. Easy equipment acquisition is a key in operating in today's business climate and we are excited to offer our finance products to DoALL customers and look forward to a long relationship," Jay Hagen, Business Development Manager, Advance Acceptance.

Finance is administered by our partner, Advance Acceptance – a Division of First Western Bank & Trust, located in Minot, ND. Advance Acceptance has been providing bank-owned equipment financing for over 40 years, across the United States.
.
For more information, please visit the DoALL Advantage Finance Program web page.

*Customers must be approved for finance offerings.

DoALL Sawing Products was founded in 1927 by Leighton A. Wilkie; who invented and manufactured the first metal cutting band saw in 1933. With over 90 years of manufacturing history in the Minneapolis, MN area, the DoALL brand has been known for innovation from day one. With the most complete line of band saws in the industry, DoALL offers industrial sawing machines, blades and cutting fluids for high production, general-purpose, miter cutting, vertical contour, and custom engineered sawing solutions.

 

SOURCE DoALL Sawing Products

