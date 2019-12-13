+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
Do You Know What Medicare Means to You? Insurance Branch Can Guide You

MURRAY, Utah, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Disability Benefits Advocates of Murray, UT rolled out a new name just in time for the Medicare Open Enrollment Period in January. "Insurance Branch" will still deliver the same great customer service under the same ownership as before. Vice President of Operations, Paula Muschler explains, "Our new name defines what we do and identifies better with our clients."

For those not familiar, Insurance Branch assists those struggling to understand their Medicare benefits, and to help their clients find the rights answers. Insurance Branch has educated nearly half a million clients across the United States. They provide basic Medicare education, discuss options available and help clients find strategies to best coordinate Medicare benefits with existing coverage. Medicare is not a one size fits all program; having someone that can verify an optimize Medicare benefits is critical.

When a client calls Insurance Branch they will thoroughly review all available Medicare benefits. They can discuss how Medicare works in each client's individual situation and identify what additional coverage is available. Once a need has been identified for plan selection, we refer the client to one of our trusted insurance agencies to assist with enrollment into the plan that best matches their needs. In addition, this process is no cost to the consumer.

If you are needing assistance with your Medicare this season or have some questions about your coverage, you can reach them at 1 (855) 347-1126. Insurance Branch can assist you and point you in the right direction.

Media Contact: Emily Rapp Phone: (888) 229-8838 Email: Emily@displanner.com

