Do What Matters Names Robert Jackson As Chief Operating Officer

CHICAGO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Do What Matters, an inclusion management consultancy designed to help marketing services agencies turn diversity into actions that increase creativity and drive growth, announced that Robert Jackson has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, the latest in executive leadership at the firm. Jackson previously ran RAJAA (Robert A. Jackson And Associates) as its Principal, and will now work directly with Do What Matters CEO, Lauren Tucker, the maverick known for fearlessly disrupting cultural homogeneity in the advertising world through her firm's unique brand of inclusion management.

"We are so excited to welcome Rob to our leadership team," says Lauren Tucker, CEO of Do What Matters. "Rob's deep experience in multicultural marketing and management combined with his resourceful and innovative thinking will help our clients successfully integrate inclusion into every aspect of their operations for a sustainable impact on their diversity, equity, and representation."

Effective immediately, Robert Jackson will assume responsibility for building and leading strategic partnerships that provide clients with best-in-class inclusion management and employee engagement tools as well as recruiting and managing a growing team of consultants. Jackson will be also responsible for the alignment and prioritization of customer retention and ensuring operational excellence across the company.

"I am very excited about this opportunity to work with Lauren and the Do What Matters team," says Jackson. "My focus will be on building strategic partnerships that deliver inclusive management solutions and improve diversity and representation within the marketing communications industry. As content creators shape and influence buying behavior and popular norms, the industry must recruit, nourish, and leverage the power of the changing demographics to generate more creative, innovative, and relevant ideas and strategies to drive growth."

Prior to this appointment, Jackson established his leadership prowess during his extended tenure at the McDonald's Corporation where he was recognized, nationally, for his leadership to significantly increase brand affinity through highly innovative integrated marketing communications strategies. As a Director for McDonald's Chicago Region, his operational reach contained over 700 restaurants and generated $1.5 billion in sales, annually.

In addition to Jackson's notable tenure with the McDonald's Corporation, Jackson served at Windstream Communications, a telecommunications company, where he led CX, CRM, and Marketing Communications functions. While there, he was recognized for his ability to motivate and direct internal and external team members to exceed targets, as well as led the development of customer segmentation strategies that more effectively addressed the needs of customers, which increased sales and retention.

While holding an adjunct professorship at City Colleges of Chicago, Robert Jackson also serves as an active board member for Centers for New Horizons, a social service organization, and Just Roots, an organization that promotes urban agriculture. He is also a life member of the FAMU alumni association, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., and the Cadet Colonel Society of St. John's College HS in Washington, DC.

About Do What Matters

Do What Matters is a strategic management consultancy designed to help marketing services agencies turn diversity into actions that drive growth. The company is focused on moving organizations from intention and transactional remedies to actual impact with transformational strategies for change. Led by founder and CEO Lauren Tucker, Do What Matters features consultants with 60+ agency operations and change management expertise to bring solution-focused inclusion program designs to directly improve growth areas. For more information, please visit www.LetsDoWhatMatters.com .

