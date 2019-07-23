+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
23.07.2019 15:55:00

Do the Math: The Best Back to School Sales on Sleep Products Can Save You Hundreds

PHOENIX, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Made in the U.S.A. mattress manufacturer and retailer Brooklyn Bedding has big savings in store for you (both online and at brick and mortar) if you're in the market for a new mattress or sleep accessories during the back to school season. Between July 24 and August 6, the company will offer 20% off all online mattresses to the general public—and 25% off sitewide or storewide to credentialed teachers and college students.

Made in the U.S.A. mattress manufacturer and retailer Brooklyn Bedding has big savings in store for you (both online and at brick and mortar) if you’re in the market for a new mattress or sleep accessories during the back to school season. Between July 24 and August 6, the company will offer 20% off all online mattresses to the general public—and 25% off sitewide or storewide to credentialed teachers and college students.

If you're headed to college for the first time, Brooklyn Bedding will make it even easier for you to sleep smarter and study harder with their suggested bundles, based on five distinctive sleep types.

Best Bundle for Back to School Basics
Who it's for: Smart students looking for the smartest savings in a quality sleep experience
What it includes:

  • The high value Brooklyn Bowery Hybrid Mattress
  • Super soft and cozy Brushed Microfiber Sheets
  • A customizable Premium Shredded Foam Pillow

What it costs: The Brooklyn Bowery Hybrid starts at $549 for a twin size mattress, minus the applied discount

Best Bundle, All Around
Who it's for: The student looking to make the grade with the most popular mattress for a supreme night's sleep 
What it includes:

  • The best-selling Brooklyn Signature Mattress
  • Ultra-breathable Bamboo Sateen Sheets
  • A contouring Ventilated Memory Foam Pillow

What it costs: The Brooklyn Signature starts at $599 for a twin size mattress, minus the applied discount

Best Bundle for Cooling
Who it's for: Students prone to break a sweat, who need ample temperature moderation in an elevated sleep experience
What it includes:

  • The advanced cooling Brooklyn Aurora Mattress
  • Ultra-breathable Bamboo Sateen Sheets
  • A Luxury Cooling Pillow with variable loft

What it costs: The Brooklyn Aurora starts at $999 for a twin size mattress, minus the applied discount

Best Bundle for Natural Sleep
Who it's for: Eco-conscious students looking for natural materials in an elevated sleep experience
What it includes:

  • The eco-friendly Bloom Hybrid Mattress
  • Naturally cultivated, breathable Tencel Sateen Sheets
  • A Talalay Latex Pillow, derived from sustainable sources

What it costs: The Bloom Hybrid by Brooklyn Bedding starts at $1199 for a twin size mattress, minus the applied discount

Best Bundle for Extreme Recovery
Who it's for: Active students, especially outdoor enthusiasts and athletes, looking for the most highly restorative sleep
What it includes:

  • The high performance Spartan Mattress
  • Naturally cultivated, breathable Tencel Sateen Sheets
  • A Luxury Cooling Pillow with variable loft

What it costs: The Spartan by Brooklyn Bedding starts at $1399 for a twin size mattress, minus the applied discount

Looking for extra credit? In addition to mattresses, sheets and pillows, Brooklyn Bedding also offers a variety of mattress protectors and foundations.

Go to BrooklynBedding.com for more information on discounts for teachers and college students.

 

Brooklyn Bedding, a family owned manufacturer and retailer of custom mattresses since 1995, was one of the first to create and directly ship the bed in a box. (PRNewsfoto/Brooklyn Bedding)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/do-the-math-the-best-back-to-school-sales-on-sleep-products-can-save-you-hundreds-300887806.html

SOURCE Brooklyn Bedding

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
Zahlenflut und Pluszeichen am Schweizer Aktienmarkt I BX Swiss I Aktien
14:00
Vontobel: derimail - Gaming Titel mit 50% Sicherheitspuffer
12:30
Alle Blicke am Ölmarkt richten sich nach London
08:29
SMI nach UBS-Zahlen fester erwartet
06:13
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Kampf um die 3.000-Punkte-Marke / SGS – Auf Messers Schneide
22.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Nestlé, LafargeHolcim, Zurich Insurance Group
22.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.07.19
Schroders: Warum Anleger Unternehmensanleihen unterschätzen könnten
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Zahlenflut und Pluszeichen am Schweizer Aktienmarkt I BX Swiss I Aktien

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer-Burger-Aktien fallen auf Rekordtief: Geschäftsmodell wird hinterfragt und alle Optionen geprüft
So hat sich die Rolle Chinas für die Weltwirtschaft verändert
Continental-Aktie legt zu: Continental meldet Gewinnwarnung - Q2-Gewinn rückläufig
Elon Musks Startup erzielt Fortschritt bei Gehirn-OPs: Telepathie bald realisierbar?
Britisches Pfund steigt nach Johnson-Wahl - Euro unter 1,10 Franken
Julius Bär verzeichnet im Halbjahr tiefere Gewinnzahlen - Aktie klar im Plus
Ausblick: UBS präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
UBS-Aktie zieht an: UBS steigert unerwartet Gewinn
Wirecard erhebt wohl schwere Anschuldigungen gegen Financial Times
Dow Jones schliesst stabil -- SMI beendet Handel leicht tiefer -- DAX schliesst etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street stärker -- SMI freundlich -- DAX deutlich höher -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex DAX erzielen Zuwächse. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigen sich am Dienstag mit Gewinnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB