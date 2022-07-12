Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Do Good Chicken Featured on the Global Stage by the World Economic Forum for Fighting Food Waste and Combating Climate Change

BEDMINSTER, N.J., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Do Good Chicken, the first chicken brand that fights food waste and combats climate change has been featured by the World Economic Forum (WEF). The video celebrates Do Good Chicken as a revolutionary climate-forward brand, making positive impact for our planet.

Do Good Chicken Featured on the Global Stage by the World Economic Forum for Fighting Food Waste and Combating Climate Change

Each year about 40% of healthy grocery food gets tossed into landfills. According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, if food waste were its own country, it would be the third largest emitter of greenhouse gases in the world, behind the U.S. and China. To help keep this healthy food from going to waste, Do Good Foods has partnered with grocers for a smart, impactful solution, with the introduction Do Good Chicken.

Do Good Chicken upcycles nutritious surplus grocery food (after community donations are made) into healthy chicken feed. Each delicious, all-natural Do Good Chicken saves approximately four pounds of surplus food from being thrown away, thus preventing the release of approximately three pounds of greenhouse gases.

"We are beyond honored to be identified by this illustrious organization for our contribution to protecting our planet," states Justin Kamine, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Do Good Foods. "Our solution to upcycle nutritious surplus grocery food into healthy chicken feed, just makes sense," he continues. "We keep good food from going to waste in landfills, where it emits methane, a greenhouse gas 26x more potent than CO2, which accelerates climate change. Instead, we help feed chickens, then sell those carbon-reduced Do Good Chickens back to grocery stores in a closed-loop system. It's a win-win for everyone. "

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. They operate under the belief that progress happens by bringing together people from all walks of life who have the drive and the influence to make positive change. 

"This recognition is so rewarding for all of us at Do Good Foods," states Kamine. "We know we are making a difference and giving people a way to be part of the climate solution simply by buying fresh chicken. To have the World Economic Forum acknowledge our impact gives us determination to do even more."

Currently Do Good Chicken is sold at over 500 retail locations since launching in April. The first $170 million Do Good Foods facility is located in Fairless Hills, PA, with additional facilities scheduled to be built in Indiana and North Carolina in the next two years.

Join the Mission, Do Some Good

To learn more visit DoGoodChicken.com and follow @dogoodchicken on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Do Good Foods:

Do Good Foods is a revolutionary climate-forward company. Our carbon-reduced food products give consumers a delicious way to fight food waste and combat climate change from their kitchen. Founded by the Kamine family, Do Good Foods has created a closed-loop system with state-of-the-art infrastructure designed to upcycle surplus grocery food (after community donations occur) into nutritious animal feed. Do Good Foods first product, Do Good Chicken, is raised using this healthy feed, can be purchased locally giving consumers an opportunity to make an immediate environmental impact and Do Good...for Plate & Planet.™

Do Good Chicken Logo (PRNewsfoto/Do Good Foods)

Do Good Chicken Packaging (PRNewsfoto/Do Good Foods)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/do-good-chicken-featured-on-the-global-stage-by-the-world-economic-forum-for-fighting-food-waste-and-combating-climate-change-301585269.html

SOURCE Do Good Foods

