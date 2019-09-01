01.09.2019 12:00:00

Do Ghosts Exist? Author Quit 20-Year Career to Write a Paranormal Trilogy Based on His Paranormal Experiences

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 1, 2018, Pete Nunweiler of Indianapolis quit his corporate America job as a training manager for a national payroll company to publish the first book in his paranormal trilogy called "The Ghost Between Us."  "The most gripping book series I have ever read," says Nunweiler's international editor, Laura Wilkinson of the U.K.

"Most people I've met either believe in ghosts or believe in the possibility of ghosts," says Nunweiler. "I use 'The Ghost Between Us' as a platform to share some of my real-life stories in a fictional world." Nunweiler is an emerging multi-genre, self-published author with previous works in self-development and a memoir about cancer and flesh-eating bacteria, before writing his fiction trilogy.

When asked to describe being a published author, he replies with, "I'm just a guy with a story.  Everybody has a story, but few of us take the time to go through the painstaking steps of self-publishing." He promotes his books using movie-style trailers to more than 4,000 followers on Facebook at Pete Nunweiler: Author and Twitter @author_pete.

"The Ghost Between Us" trilogy encompasses love, loss, suspense and the paranormal. When the main character, Toby Miller, loses his wife in a car accident, he makes a promise to her that he will carry out their dream of getting a "Forever House" in the mountains of Tennessee. As a paranormal enthusiast, he connects with the entity in the house and learns of a dark secret, but is he getting the truth? His new friend is keeping secrets from him, and he gets help from an unusual source. When all seems lost, giving up is the only right thing to do.

Follow his active blog, order author-signed copies and find all of his contact information at petenunweiler.com. His books are also available at over 70 online retailers.

Media Contact Information: Pete Nunweiler (pete-nunweiler@nunweilerphotography.com) (317) 759-4586

