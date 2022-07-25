|
26.07.2022 00:45:00
DO DINNER DIFFERENTLY: NEW VERSATILE KITCHEN TOOL MADE FOR FREEZER, OVEN*, TABLE AND MORE!
Celebrity Chef Shares Easy Meal Prep and Cooking Tips
RACINE, Wis., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
BACKGROUND:
Cooking is different for everyone. Whether you are using every pan in your home or popping leftovers in the microwave, there is one thing everyone can agree on - no one wants to be stuck with the dishes! Avoid the hassle and mess with all-in-one solutions that make mealtime a breeze.
Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9064151-ziploc-endurables-chef-brooke-williamson/
Made with durable and reusable platinum silicone, this versatile product doesn't crack or break under extreme temperatures, enabling various uses no matter what your dinnertime calls for: sous vide, boil, steam, microwave, freeze in sub-zero temperatures, or even bake up to 425°F.
Whether whipping up a quick, easy meal for your family or serving as the ultimate host, our expert chef has recipes to help do dinner differently. Expert tip: Once you bring your groceries home for the week, prep all your ingredients and store them in the fridge or freezer to quickly pull together meals all week. Even better, make meals oven-ready and pop them in when it's time to eat. Revamp mealtime with a versatile product that gets the job done no matter what your meal looks like - pasta for one or salmon for five!
Celebrity chef Brooke Williamson shares recipes and meal prep tips using Ziploc® Endurables™.
For more information, visit: www.ziploc.com
*Withstanding heat up to 425°F, when used as directed
MORE ABOUT BROOKE WILLIAMSON:
Born and raised in Los Angeles, California, Brooke Williamson has carved out an impressive résumé full of leading roles and professional achievements, such as being the youngest female chef to ever cook at the James Beard House, winning Bravo's "Top Chef" Season 14 in Charleston, and most recently, being crowned the first winner of Food Network's "Tournament of Champions" in spring 2020.
Interview Provided by: Ziploc®
Media contact: Jordyn Levine, Jordyn.Levine@zenogroup.com, 1-224-509-5203
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/do-dinner-differently-new-versatile-kitchen-tool-made-for-freezer-oven-table-and-more-301592819.html
SOURCE SC Johnson Ziploc
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Marktupdate 20. Juli: US-Inflation steigt auf über 9 Prozent | BX Swiss TV
Neben den konjunkturellen Themen rückt aktuell die Berichtssaison in den Fokus der Anleger. Welche Werte und Termine diese Woche in der Schweiz wichtig sind erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerIm Zeichen der US-Notenbank: US-Börsen schliessen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- SMI dreht letztlich ins Plus -- DAX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Montag ins Plus drehen. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte hingegen im Minus. Die US-Börsen schwankten im Handelsverlauf. In Fernost präsentierten sich die grössten Börsen leichter.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}