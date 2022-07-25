Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’129 0.3%  SPI 14’373 0.2%  Dow 31’990 0.3%  DAX 13’210 -0.3%  Euro 0.9859 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’604 0.2%  Gold 1’720 -0.5%  Bitcoin 21’267 -2.4%  Dollar 0.9646 0.0%  Öl 104.9 1.3% 
0 CHF Kommission

26.07.2022 00:45:00

DO DINNER DIFFERENTLY: NEW VERSATILE KITCHEN TOOL MADE FOR FREEZER, OVEN*, TABLE AND MORE!

Celebrity Chef Shares Easy Meal Prep and Cooking Tips

RACINE, Wis., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

BACKGROUND:

Cooking is different for everyone. Whether you are using every pan in your home or popping leftovers in the microwave, there is one thing everyone can agree on - no one wants to be stuck with the dishes! Avoid the hassle and mess with all-in-one solutions that make mealtime a breeze.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9064151-ziploc-endurables-chef-brooke-williamson/ 

Made with durable and reusable platinum silicone, this versatile product doesn't crack or break under extreme temperatures, enabling various uses no matter what your dinnertime calls for: sous vide, boil, steam, microwave, freeze in sub-zero temperatures, or even bake up to 425°F.

Whether whipping up a quick, easy meal for your family or serving as the ultimate host, our expert chef has recipes to help do dinner differently. Expert tip: Once you bring your groceries home for the week, prep all your ingredients and store them in the fridge or freezer to quickly pull together meals all week. Even better, make meals oven-ready and pop them in when it's time to eat. Revamp mealtime with a versatile product that gets the job done no matter what your meal looks like - pasta for one or salmon for five!

Celebrity chef Brooke Williamson shares recipes and meal prep tips using Ziploc® Endurables™.

For more information, visit: www.ziploc.com

*Withstanding heat up to 425°F, when used as directed

MORE ABOUT BROOKE WILLIAMSON:
Born and raised in Los Angeles, California, Brooke Williamson has carved out an impressive résumé full of leading roles and professional achievements, such as being the youngest female chef to ever cook at the James Beard House, winning Bravo's "Top Chef" Season 14 in Charleston, and most recently, being crowned the first winner of Food Network's "Tournament of Champions" in spring 2020.

Interview Provided by: Ziploc®

Media contact: Jordyn Levine, Jordyn.Levine@zenogroup.com, 1-224-509-5203

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/do-dinner-differently-new-versatile-kitchen-tool-made-for-freezer-oven-table-and-more-301592819.html

SOURCE SC Johnson Ziploc

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

25.07.22 Blackrock erleidet Gewinneinbruch
25.07.22 DAX Ausblick ??? Ifo-Index f??llt - Fed-Sitzung wirft Schatten voraus
25.07.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.70% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla
25.07.22 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
25.07.22 Marktüberblick: Volkswagen-Chef geht vorzeitig
25.07.22 Keine Pause vor der Sommerpause
25.07.22 SMI vor schwächeren Wochenauftakt
25.07.22 MarketFlow Live - American Express 👨‍⚕️FOMC & US PCE📈 Earnings: Big tech, energy stocks 💼 Oil 🛢️
21.07.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
20.07.22 Marktupdate 20. Juli: US-Inflation steigt auf über 9 Prozent
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’574.18 18.86 USSMNU
Short 11’833.04 13.09 WSSM2U
Short 12’246.47 8.80 RSSM1U
SMI-Kurs: 11’129.35 25.07.2022 17:31:51
Long 10’692.53 19.52 XSSMKU
Long 10’328.52 11.96 JSSMVU
Long 9’710.77 7.23 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie schliesst fester: Credit Suisse plant anscheinend weitere Kostensenkungsmassnahmen - Anschluss an Klimaschutz-Investorengruppe
Bitcoin-Boden noch nicht gefunden? So tief kann es am Kryptomarkt noch gehen
Julius Bär-Aktie schliesst im Plus: Julius-Bär-Gruppe im ersten Halbjahr mit Gewinnrückgang
Im Zeichen der US-Notenbank: US-Börsen schliessen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- SMI dreht letztlich ins Plus -- DAX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich schwächer
Bobst-Aktie letztlich mit zweistelligem Kurssprung: Öffentliches Übernahmeangebot von Mehrheitsaktionär erhalten - Wachstum und Gewinn gesteigert
Gerüchte um Ausstieg von Warren Buffett: Verliert BYD seinen Grossinvestor?
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie verliert dennoch: Logistikkonzern mit deutlicher Gewinnsteigerung
Novartis-Aktie leicht im Minus: Tochter-Unternehmen Sandoz macht Fortschritte bei MS-Biosimilar
Nach dem Erfolg der ersten NFT-Kollektion: Schweizer Post launcht zweite Serie der NFT-Briefmarken
NEL ASA Aktie News: Anleger setzen NEL ASA unter Druck

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit