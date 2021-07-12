DNP SELECT INCOME FUND INC. Section 19(a) Notice

|
12.07.2021 14:49:00
CHICAGO, July 12, 2021
Notification of Sources of Distribution
Distribution Period
June 2021
Distribution Amount Per Share of Common Stock
$0.065
The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution, payable July 12, 2021, together with the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year-to-date (YTD) from the following sources. The fiscal year is November 1, 2020 to October 31, 2021. All amounts are expressed per share of common stock based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, which may differ from federal income tax regulations.
Distribution Estimates
June 2021
Fiscal YTD
Sources
Per Share Amount
% of Current
Per Share Amount
% of Cumulative
Net Investment Income
$0.025
39%
$0.177
34%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
-
-
0.005
1%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
0.040
61%
0.338
65%
Return of Capital (or Other Capital Source)
-
-
-
-
Total (per common share)
$0.065
100%
$0.520
100%
May 31, 2021
Average annual total return* on NAV for the 5 years
9.48%
Annualized current distribution rate as a percentage of NAV
8.04%
Cumulative total return on NAV for the fiscal YTD
17.88%
Cumulative fiscal YTD distributions as a percentage of NAV
4.69%
The Fund will issue a separate 19(a) notice at the time of each monthly distribution using the most current financial information available. You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund's managed distribution plan.
The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of the fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund or your broker will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.
* Simple arithmetic average of each of the past five annual returns.
DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: DNP) is a closed-end diversified investment management company. The Fund's primary investment objectives are current income and long-term growth of income. The Fund seeks to achieve these objectives by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. For more information, visit the Fund's website at www.dpimc.com/dnp or call the Fund at (800) 864-0629.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dnp-select-income-fund-inc-section-19a-notice-301331493.html
SOURCE DNP Select Income Fund Inc.
