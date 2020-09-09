+++ Jetzt Konto eröffnen1 Extra Willkommens-Bonus von Fr 70 bei einer ersten Einzahlung von Fr 200 (Code "Special200") +++ -w-
09.09.2020 23:30:00

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Section 19(a) Notice

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 

Notification of Sources of Distribution


Distribution Period

August 2020



Distribution Amount Per Share of Common Stock

$0.065

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution, payable September 10, 2020, together with the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year-to-date (YTD) from the following sources.  The fiscal year is November 1, 2019 to October 31, 2020.  All amounts are expressed per share of common stock based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, which may differ from federal income tax regulations.

Distribution Estimates

August 2020

Fiscal YTD

Sources

Per Share Amount

% of Current Distribution

Per Share Amount

% of Cumulative Distributions

Net Investment Income

$0.019

29%

$0.202

31%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

-

-

-

-

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

0.003

4%

0.338

52%

Return of Capital (or Other Capital Source)

0.043

67%

0.110

17%

Total (per common share)

$0.065

100%

$0.650

100%






July 31, 2020


Average annual total return* on NAV for the 5 years



9.02%

Annualized current distribution rate as a percentage of NAV



8.59%

Cumulative total return on NAV for the fiscal YTD



-8.02%

Cumulative fiscal YTD distributions as a percentage of NAV



6.44%

The Fund will issue a separate 19(a) notice at the time of each monthly distribution using the most current financial information available. You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund's managed distribution plan.

The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital.  A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you.  A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes.  The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of the fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations.  The Fund or your broker will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

* Simple arithmetic average of each of the past five annual returns.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: DNP) is a closed-end diversified investment management company.  The Fund's primary investment objectives are current income and long-term growth of income.  The Fund seeks to achieve these objectives by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry.  For more information, visit the Fund's website at www.dnpselectincome.com or call the Fund at (800) 864-0629.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dnp-select-income-fund-inc-section-19a-notice-301126917.html

SOURCE DNP Select Income Fund Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Re 78.40
4.14 %
Givaudan 3’955.00
2.65 %
Swiss Life Hldg 380.50
2.37 %
CS Group 9.91
2.14 %
UBS Group 11.30
2.08 %
Novartis 81.12
1.24 %
Lonza Grp 548.60
0.85 %
Alcon 51.16
0.59 %
The Swatch Grp 203.50
-0.25 %
CieFinRichemont 61.44
-1.44 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:52
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
13:30
Krypto Update: Was ist anders bei 21Shares | BX Swiss TV
08:19
SMI kann Anstieg erneut nicht bestätigen
08.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Roche Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG, Geberit AG, Nestle SA
08.09.20
Vontobel: derimail - Bis morgen zeichnen: Double Coupon BRC auf Goldminers
07.09.20
Shifting Sentiment Weakens US Dollar
04.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Nvidia
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
mehr
Krypto Update: Was ist anders bei 21Shares | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie gefragt: Nestlé hat weiter Appetit auf grosse Zukäufe
General Motors steigt bei Nikola ein - Nikola-Aktie hebt ab - GM-Papier sehr fest
Kräftige Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI beendet den Handel schwächer -- DAX letztlich unter 13.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester
Swiss Re-Aktie freundlich: Corona und Unwetter als Wachstumstreiber für Schadensversicherungen
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla zündet Kursrakete
Tesla-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Tesla schafft Sprung in S&P 500 nicht
Wieso sich der Euro zum Franken wenig verändert zeigt - Pfund bleibt unter Druck
US-Indizes beenden Handel höher -- SMI letztlich mit Gewinnen -- DAX klettert über 13'200-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Unberechenbares Börsenjahr - zwingt der September die Bullen zum Fall?
Versprechen gehalten: Nikola-Gründer verschenkt Aktien an Mitarbeiter

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes beenden Handel höher -- SMI letztlich mit Gewinnen -- DAX klettert über 13'200-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Am heimischen Markt herrschte zur Wochenmitte Optimismus. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. Die Wall Street zeigte sich in Kauflaune. An den Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich die Indizes am Mittwoch auf rotem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB