10.01.2020 16:43:07
DNO ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade
Oslo, 10 January 2020 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, has today purchased 681,415 own shares at an average price of NOK 10.3885 per share.
Following this transaction, DNO holds 108,381,415 own shares.
For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no
DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland and Yemen.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
