|
27.12.2019 16:41:46
DNO ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade
Oslo, 27 December 2019 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, has today purchased 800,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 11.6111 per share.
Following this transaction, DNO holds 94,500,000 own shares.
--
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Alphabet Inc. (A) / Microsoft Corp.
|51176431
|55.00 %
|8.40 %
|Allianz / AXA / Swiss Re / Zurich
|51176432
|69.00 %
|8.20 %
|Logitech / Sunrise Communications AG / Swisscom N
|51176433
|69.00 %
|7.40 %
For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no
--
DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland and Yemen.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Nachrichten zu DNO International ASA (A)mehr Nachrichten
|
29.10.19
|Ausblick: DNO International ASA (A) informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
29.07.19
|Ausblick: DNO International ASA (A) gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
07.05.19
|Ausblick: DNO International ASA (A) stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
05.02.19
|Ausblick: DNO International ASA (A) präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
30.10.18
|Ausblick: DNO International ASA (A) zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu DNO International ASA (A)mehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Wall Street startet im Plus -- SMI wenig bewegt -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
An der Wall Street ist die Stimmung freundlich. Dem heimischen Aktienmarkt geht vor dem Wochenende langsam die Puste aus. Der DAX bewegt sich auf grünem Terrain. Die Börsen in Asien fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}