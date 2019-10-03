|
DNO ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade
Oslo, 3 October 2019 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, has today purchased 1,800,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 12.2733 per share.
Following this transaction, DNO holds 65,000,000 own shares.
--
For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no
--
DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland and Yemen.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
