DNO ASA: Key Information Relating to Cash Dividend in November 2019

Oslo, 23 October 2019 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that pursuant to the authorization granted at the Annual General Meeting held on 29 May 2019, the Board of Directors has approved a dividend payment of NOK 0.20 per share to be made on or about 4 November 2019 to all shareholders of record as of 28 October 2019. DNO shares will be traded ex- dividend as of 25 October 2019.



Dividend amount: NOK 0.20 per share Declared currency: NOK Last day including right: 24 October 2019 Ex-date: 25 October 2019 Record date: 28 October 2019 Payment date: 4 November 2019 (on or about) Date of approval: 23 October 2019, based on authorization granted 29 May 2019

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland and Yemen.

