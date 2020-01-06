06.01.2020 19:00:00

DMN Announces the 2020 Finalists for the Annual DMN Awards

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DMN, a leading provider of digital and data-driven marketing news, announces the finalists for the 2020 DMN Awards.

Now in its sixth year, the DMN Awards have honored some of the biggest names in the agency and marketing technology worlds. The finalists and ultimate winners are determined based on rankings given by a panel of independent judges. Awards are presented to outstanding campaigns of the previous year, cutting edge marketing technology companies, marketing technology executive of the year and marketer of the year.

Below is a complete list of all the 2020 finalists:

Retail Campaign:
Selligent*

Healthcare Campaign:
Pathway
Orgury and AdCouncil

Consumer Campaign:
Conversant
Awuia and VMLY&R

Sports & Entertainment Campaign:
AdColony*

B2B Campaign:
Stone Turn
ON24

AdTech/Programmatic Company:
Conversant
MRP

Analytics/Data Platform Company:
LeanData
Invoca

Content Marketing Company:
Sitecore
Vennli

Email Marketing Company:
MessageGears
Phrasee

Marketing Automation Company:
Acquia
Bluecore

Marketing Cloud Company:
Selligent
Sprinklr

Mobile Marketing Company:
CleverTap
Simpli.fi

Marketing Tech Executive of the Year:
Cynthia Sener
Grad Conn

Marketer of the Year:
Jennifer Wong
Valerie Jennings
(* outright winner in the category)

To learn more about the DMN Awards, or to purchase tickets to the event at Fishbowl -Dream Midtown, visit dmnawards.com.

About DMN

DMN covers all aspects of digital and data-driven marketing. A resource for marketing and senior sales professionals, Readers depend on DMN for unbiased, clear, incisive reporting on the topics that matter most to their profession, including the innovative use of data, strategy, and technology across all marketing channels. DMN delivers content via newsletters, eBooks, webcasts, podcasts, customer projects/publications and on DMNews.com. It hosts a number of live events, such as the annual 40UNDER40 Marketing Awards, DMN Awards, and the DMN Marketing Hall of Femme.

About AC Business Media

AC Business Media is a leading B2B media and business intelligence company with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics and supply chain markets, as well as data-driven marketing and content. AC Business Media delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, videos, magazines, webinars and newsletters, and provides advertisers the analytics, data and ability to reach their target audience.

 

SOURCE DMN

