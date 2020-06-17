17.06.2020 16:54:00

DMI Develops Platform to Keep the Global Art Community Connected During Covid-19

BETHESDA, Md., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of the launch of Art Basel's first-ever Online Viewing Rooms platform in March, DMI is delivering fresh enhancements to the June edition of the global art organization's Online Viewing Rooms. Over 4,000 works will be presented from June 19-26, as the art world continues to identify innovative ways to keep the community connected during the Covid-19 pandemic.

DMI Logo (PRNewsfoto/DMI)

"I think we're at an inflection point and people are open to trying out new channels," said Art Basel Digital Director, Alban Fischer. "At the same time, we strongly believe that digital platforms cannot replace the experience of viewing art in person or visiting the fair. But digital offers an exciting additional platform for our galleries to present their creative curatorial concepts."

This next generation of Art Basel's Online Viewing Rooms will showcase the works of 282 global galleries, in addition to facilitating virtual studio tours and online conversations. Art from the modern to post-war and contemporary periods will be displayed online including paintings, drawings, sculptures, photography, installation, digital and video works.

"It is gratifying for DMI to support Art Basel with the development of this publicly-accessible, timed, online initiative," said DMI CEO and Founder, Jay Sunny Bajaj. "We're grateful for the trust the world's leading art fair had in DMI when the inaugural Online Viewing Rooms launched in March. DMI is excited to build upon our successful partnership with Art Basel, as the June Online Viewing Rooms are again set to bring exceptional art works to the attention of a worldwide audience."

Art Basel's March Online Viewing Rooms presented over 2,000 works from more than 230 galleries with an estimated value of $270 million.

The upcoming edition of the Online Viewing Rooms will run June 19-26 on Art Basel's website and its corresponding app, also developed by DMI, with preview days June 17-19.

About DMI
DMI, a leading end-to-end mobility and business transformation company, combines all the skills and services necessary to deliver mobile enterprise solutions. Built to reinvent business for the connected world, DMI has expertise in enterprise-strength web and app development, IoT, digital commerce, analytics, brand and marketing, and secure device and app management. The company's unique, integrated approach to mobility has resulted in its dramatic growth as well as an expanding customer base, which includes hundreds of enterprise commercial customers, more than a dozen U.S. Federal Departments and a rapidly growing number of state and local governments. Additional information is available at www.dminc.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Google+.

Media Contact:
Donna Savarese
DMI Senior Director of Media Relations
DSavarese@dminc.com
314-401-8114

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dmi-develops-platform-to-keep-the-global-art-community-connected-during-covid-19-301078835.html

SOURCE DMI

