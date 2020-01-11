11.01.2020 14:00:00

DMG Investments Hires Christian O'Lone as Regional Property Manager of Student Housing

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DMG Investments announced today that Christian O'Lone has been named Regional Property Manager of Student Housing. In his new role, Mr. O'Lone will oversee student housing markets in New York, Texas and South Carolina. Christian O'Lone began his Property Management career in Tallahassee as an Assistant General Manager and Bookkeeper, managing Class A student housing properties with over 1,300 beds, as well as in value-add communities. During his career, Mr. O'Lone has acquired experience in acquisitions, dispositions, and new starts. Mr. O'Lone has been directly accountable for the turn process of his properties and has consistently delivered on-time and under-budget results. He has trained and driven his teams to increase leasing velocity and to become leaders in the market.

About DMG Investments
Headquartered in New York City at 100 Wall Street, DMG Investments LLC ("DMG") was established in 2013 as the US subsidiary of DoThink Holding Group, a well-known real estate developer in China.

DMG focuses on real estate acquisitions, development and management as well as financing. Leveraging the expertise of a team of dedicated real estate professionals with decades of experience creating and adding value for investors, DMG has amassed a portfolio of best-in-class assets across the US in dynamic markets in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and South Carolina.

As the portfolio continues to grow, DMG is dedicated to providing amenities and services that enhance the livability of each project be it in the student housing, traditional multifamily or condominium sector. In the years to come, the goal of DMG is to become a global real estate enterprise with a world-class reputation for sustainable development and a business philosophy that emphasizes the importance of delivering value for investors, owners and residents.

 

SOURCE DMG Investments

Anleger am Schweizer Aktienmarkt gingen am Freitag in Deckung, während sich der deutsche Leitindex letztendlich ebenfalls zurückhaltend präsentierte. An den US-Börsen ging die Rekordjagd weiter. Die asiatischen Börsen beruhigten sich nach einer wechselhaften Woche.

